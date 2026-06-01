Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale

The HBO drama premiered its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022

'Euphoria' Season 3 concluded on May 31 with the tragic death of Zendaya's Rue Bennett. She died of a fentanyl overdose after she tried to cross Alamo Brown by secretly working with the DEA to expose his crimes. The HBO drama debuted its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022. However, the next installment of the show was marred by production delays, and Season 3 finally released after a four-year gap in April this year. During the show's premiere, showrunner Sam Levinson evaded questions about the show's future by saying that he wrote every season "like it’s the last," as per Variety.

An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Eddy Chen)

After the finale's premiere, Levinson officially announced that 'Euphoria' was ending during his appearance on Popcast (New York Times’ music podcast). The 41-year-old creator spoke to the hosts, Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica, about the potential of continuing the story in the wake of Rue's death. He said, "In terms of the story we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me." His statement confirms that 'Euphoria' won't return with Season 4, finally putting all the speculation to rest. HBO also confirmed the news to Variety, soon after his announcement.

Sam Levinson announces on Popcast that ‘Euphoria’ has officially ended. pic.twitter.com/LSm1UCdq3r — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2026

Season 3 was long believed to be the final season as the show's cast members, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, rose to stardom during Seasons 2 and 3. Their busy schedules delayed production on the third season, and it would have been difficult to sync up their schedules for a potential Season 4. Furthermore, the show's lead star, Zendaya, previously stated in interviews that she felt Season 3 would serve as the concluding chapter of the award-winning series. But fans still held out hope for another installment, considering the high ratings for Season 3, despite its controversial storylines and major character upsets.

An image of Rue and Fez from the Season 3 finale of 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

'Euphoria' Season 3 featured a five-year time jump and reintroduced the high school characters from the first two seasons as full-fledged adults trying to navigate life while making terrible choices. The finale tied up loose ends and revealed the fate of some of this season's central characters, while leaving the futures of others like Jules, Cassie, Maddy, and Lexie uncertain. Furthermore, Cassie's husband, Nate, died from a snakebite after being buried alive in the penultimate episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3. More deaths followed in the finale as Rue passed away from a fentanyl overdose, and Laurie ended her life during the DEA's raid on her ranch. Moreover, Alamo also met a brutal end when Ali avenged Rue's death by shooting the criminal inside his club, the Silver Slipper. The finale also paid tribute to Angus Cloud's character, Fezco, with a dream sequence where he was seen reuniting with Rue. Viewers can watch all three seasons of 'Euphoria' on HBO Max.