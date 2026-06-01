MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale

The HBO drama premiered its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from HBO's drama series 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @euphoria)
A still of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from HBO's drama series 'Euphoria' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @euphoria)

'Euphoria' Season 3 concluded on May 31 with the tragic death of Zendaya's Rue Bennett. She died of a fentanyl overdose after she tried to cross Alamo Brown by secretly working with the DEA to expose his crimes. The HBO drama debuted its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022. However, the next installment of the show was marred by production delays, and Season 3 finally released after a four-year gap in April this year. During the show's premiere, showrunner Sam Levinson evaded questions about the show's future by saying that he wrote every season "like it’s the last," as per Variety.    

An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Eddy Chen)
An image of Zendaya as Rue Bennett from 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: HBO | Photo by Eddy Chen)

After the finale's premiere, Levinson officially announced that 'Euphoria' was ending during his appearance on Popcast (New York Times’ music podcast). The 41-year-old creator spoke to the hosts, Joe Coscarelli and Jon Caramanica, about the potential of continuing the story in the wake of Rue's death. He said, "In terms of the story we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me." His statement confirms that 'Euphoria' won't return with Season 4, finally putting all the speculation to rest. HBO also confirmed the news to Variety, soon after his announcement.

Season 3 was long believed to be the final season as the show's cast members, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, rose to stardom during Seasons 2 and 3. Their busy schedules delayed production on the third season, and it would have been difficult to sync up their schedules for a potential Season 4. Furthermore, the show's lead star, Zendaya, previously stated in interviews that she felt Season 3 would serve as the concluding chapter of the award-winning series. But fans still held out hope for another installment, considering the high ratings for Season 3, despite its controversial storylines and major character upsets.

An image of Rue and Fez from the Season 3 finale of 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)
An image of Rue and Fez from the Season 3 finale of 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO Max | Euphoria)

'Euphoria' Season 3 featured a five-year time jump and reintroduced the high school characters from the first two seasons as full-fledged adults trying to navigate life while making terrible choices. The finale tied up loose ends and revealed the fate of some of this season's central characters, while leaving the futures of others like Jules, Cassie, Maddy, and Lexie uncertain. Furthermore, Cassie's husband, Nate, died from a snakebite after being buried alive in the penultimate episode of 'Euphoria' Season 3. More deaths followed in the finale as Rue passed away from a fentanyl overdose, and Laurie ended her life during the DEA's raid on her ranch. Moreover, Alamo also met a brutal end when Ali avenged Rue's death by shooting the criminal inside his club, the Silver Slipper. The finale also paid tribute to Angus Cloud's character, Fezco, with a dream sequence where he was seen reuniting with Rue. Viewers can watch all three seasons of 'Euphoria' on HBO Max. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pays one final tribute to Angus Cloud’s Fezco in emotional finale episode
TV

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pays one final tribute to Angus Cloud’s Fezco in emotional finale episode

Angus Cloud played Fezco O'Neill in the first two seasons of the award-winning series
4 hours ago
Does Rue die? 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale reveals her devastating fate as Ali seeks revenge
TV

Does Rue die? 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale reveals her devastating fate as Ali seeks revenge

The Season 3 finale of 'Euphoria' featured several deaths as the showdown between Laurie, Alamo, and the DEA took center stage
6 hours ago
‘Hacks’ Season 5 Finale: Hannah Einbinder reacts to that emotional roller coaster twist
TV

‘Hacks’ Season 5 Finale: Hannah Einbinder reacts to that emotional roller coaster twist

Hannah Einbinder shared that she felt ‘pathetic’ and ‘nervous’ while shooting a particular sequence in ‘Hacks.’
7 hours ago
Emilia Clarke finally responds to rumors of 'GoT' cast making $300K per episode: 'I'd been driving...'
TV

Emilia Clarke finally responds to rumors of 'GoT' cast making $300K per episode: 'I'd been driving...'

Emilia Clarke set the record straight on the salary rumors, one of the show's perennial talking points since the 2011 premiere
1 day ago
When is Star City' Set? Exploring its timeline and 'For All Mankind' connection
TV

When is Star City' Set? Exploring its timeline and 'For All Mankind' connection

With 'Star City' premiering on May 29, and two episodes streaming, the timeline and connection to 'For All Mankind' has been a talking point
1 day ago
Does Kelly die? Apple TV's ‘For All Mankind’ Season 5’s devastating cliffhanger ending explained
TV

Does Kelly die? Apple TV's ‘For All Mankind’ Season 5’s devastating cliffhanger ending explained

Kelly Baldwin’s groundbreaking discovery on Titan comes with a devastating cost as the Season 5 finale leaves her stranded with no way home
2 days ago
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star drops major filming update and fans have every reason to be excited
TV

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ star drops major filming update and fans have every reason to be excited

Adam Rodriguez confirmed that production is already active for the historic season of 'Criminal Minds: Evolution'
2 days ago
‘The Pitt’ dominates 2026 Astra TV Awards nominations as ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Beef’ score major nods
TV

‘The Pitt’ dominates 2026 Astra TV Awards nominations as ‘Shrinking’ and ‘Beef’ score major nods

‘The Pitt’ leads the way with twelve nominations, while ‘Shrinking’ has emerged as the top contender in the comedy category with ten nominations.
2 days ago
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 final trailer sets up The Battle of the Gullet with a grim warning
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 final trailer sets up The Battle of the Gullet with a grim warning

The new ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 trailer teases the devastating war fans expected last season, with dragons and rival claims colliding.
2 days ago
‘A Different World’ sequel series gets Netflix release date over 30 years after original show ended
TV

‘A Different World’ sequel series gets Netflix release date over 30 years after original show ended

Thirty-nine years to the day that the original ‘A Different World’ premiered in 1987, its Netflix sequel series of the same name will also premiere in 2026
2 days ago