Netflix drops chilling trailer for 'I Will Find You' as Sam Worthington's story takes a haunting turn

The Harlen Coben novel on which 'I Will Find You' is based was written by the author in tandem with the show's production.

'Avatar' star Sam Worthington finds himself in an unenviable position in Netflix's upcoming limited series 'I Will Find You.' While serving a prison sentence after being wrongfully convicted of murd*ring his son, Worthington's character, David Burroughs, learns that his son may still be alive. Now, to clear his name, Burroughs must first escape from prison and then locate his son. Netflix recently released the trailer for the upcoming mini-series based on its ongoing partnership with bestselling author Harlen Coben. The trailer is remarkably gritty and kicks off with someone telling Burroughs, "Don’t ask questions that you don’t want the answers to."

Alongside the trailer, Netflix has also released first-look photos from the limited series, set to release on June 18. Although Burroughs knows that he didn't commit the mur*er, he punishes himself daily for it. "I’m currently serving a life sentence for killing my little boy," says Worthington in the trailer, "The thing is: I didn’t do it." Britt Lower of 'Severance' fame plays Burroughs' sister-in-law and investigative journalist, Rachel. Rachel provides Burroughs with a photograph of Matthew, proving that he's very much alive.

A screengrab from the trailer of 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix)

Speaking in an interview with Tudum, Worthington commented, "David’s journey is one of healing and hope. It was the twists and turns of the story that appealed to me most." For someone desperate for answers like Burroughs, Rachel's formidable help is remarkable. "Rachel has never (thought) that David was guilty of the crime that he’s imprisoned for. Her curiosity about what actually happened is what sends her on that path." In their search for Matthew, both Burroughs and Rachel are eventually sucked into a shadowy world. It is there that Rachel's ex-partner, Hayden, portrayed by Milo Ventimiglia, steps in and offers them assistance. Ventimiglia further revealed, "Hayden’s admiration of David as a father in doing whatever he can to find his boy definitely resonates. Helping David is helping a father get back to his son."

A screengrab from the trailer of 'I Will Find You' (Image Source: Netflix)

The trailer also teases several chase sequences, including one across the rooftops of a New York apartment complex. 'I Will Find You' will feature a few good chase sequences, including one across the rooftops of a New York apartment complex. The rest of the cast includes Jonathan Tucker, Erin Richards, Logan Browning, and Chi McBride. Hull serves as the creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The limited series is based on Coben's 2023 novel of the same name.