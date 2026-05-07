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'Grey's Anatomy' star Kevin McKidd reveals reason for exit after 18 seasons: 'There comes a time...'

The much-awaited 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale is scheduled to air on Thursday, May 7
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 28 MINUTES AGO
Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therealmckidd)
Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therealmckidd)

As 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 inches to a close, all eyes are on departing cast members Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd. The actors who play Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt, respectively, in the long-running medical drama confirmed their exits well ahead of the May 7 finale. McKidd's Owen, in particular, was looked at as one of the characters likely to die in the final chapter, but speculations are rife that he and Teddy get a bittersweet end.

Still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Shondaland)
A still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Disney)

In his latest sit-down with ABC News, McKidd addressed his decision to leave the show after 18 seasons. “It just felt like the right time. 18 years is a long time to do one thing. I came on the show as a guest star and then stayed for a few years, and was with Sandra Oh, and then stayed once Sandra left. Now I turn around and look and go, 'How did 18 seasons go by?' There comes a time when you have to do other things, and now’s that time." That said, this isn't entirely goodbye as McKidd plans to continue directing on the show. Interestingly, he even directed the season finale. "I’m going to continue to direct on the show, so I’m going to be back but kind of in a different role, more behind the scenes. I directed the finale. That was a really big episode, so I directed my own exit from the show. That kind of felt fitting and nice and kind of empowering to do that."

The promo for Episode 18, titled 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters,' hinted that Owen might not make it out alive after a devastating accident. In the previous episode, Teddy heard a voicemail from Owen, who was on a bridge that seemed to be collapsing. His voice got cut off, leading to uncertainty about his survival in the finale. Teddy and Owen's relationship has been one of the major storylines this season. With the couple heading toward either divorce or reconciliation, the latest setback will surely have fans wondering if Owen can make it out alive. Some fans believe he might survive the near-death experience and retire with Teddy to focus on their relationship, but there is every possibility that the 'Grey's Anatomy' writers have a different ending in mind. His fate will now only be revealed once the series finale premieres on Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

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