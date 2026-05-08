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Does Nick Marsh die? ‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 finale's surprise twist explained

Nick and Meredith began dating in Season 18, with the couple moving to Boston a few seasons later
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
UPDATED 34 MINUTES AGO
A look at Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Nick Marsh from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Grey’s Anatomy)
A look at Dr. Meredith Grey and Dr. Nick Marsh from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Grey’s Anatomy)

'Grey's Anatomy' closed the doors on another season, as the finale, titled 'Bridge over Troubled Water,' aired on May 7 on ABC. Fans had known for months that the medical drama would bid goodbye to two much-loved characters: Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). However, the finale sees Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) love interest, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), fighting for his life after getting injured in a bridge collapse. He is rushed to Grey Sloan with injuries to his liver and spleen, highlighting significant abdominal trauma. Meredith personally requests Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to perform the life-saving surgery, despite her being benched by Chief Richard Webber for going against hospital protocol.    

Bailey doesn't hesitate to take on the case as lead surgeon. Before heading inside the Operating Room, Nick and Meredith profess their love to each other. "I need you to know that I love you," he says. With a team of surgeons, including Dr. Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush), Dr. Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd), Dr. Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane), and Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill), Bailey saves Nick's life and informs Meredith that he will make a full recovery. It was a testing time for Meredith, who watched the entire surgery from the gallery, alongside Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone). The incident undoubtedly brought back painful memories of her husband, Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), whom she lost after a road accident.

Post-surgery, Nick wakes up to find Meredith by his bedside. He begins telling her about a dream he had about her, and Meredith responds by asking him to marry her. When Nick enquires about the severity of his injuries, she shares how close she came to losing him. She adds that his injuries were so bad that they reminded her of all the people she's lost in her life. "I don’t want to lose you. And it turns out, not being married to you doesn’t protect me from anything. And I love you, and I love our life together. And I don’t want my fear to get in the way of that anymore." Before he could even say yes, she quickly adds, "No flowers or white dresses or poems." Nick happily agrees to the proposal, telling her, "I’ve wanted to marry since the last time I was in this bed." 

Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman as seen in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Photo by Ser Baffo)
Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Ser Baffo)

Speedman first appeared in 'Grey's Anatomy' as a patient in Season 14, where Meredith treated him. He became a series regular in Season 18 after the duo reconnected in Minnesota and began dating. Following their share of ups and downs, the couple decided to move in together and build a life in Boston with her kids. Fans can't wait to witness the next milestone in their relationship when 'Grey's Anatomy' returns for Season 23 this fall on ABC

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