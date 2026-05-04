'Grey's Anatomy': 3 questions medical drama must answer before Season 22 finale—including a fan-favorite exit

The penultimate episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 ended with a cliffhanger, highlighting the devastating collapsed bridge incident.

Another season of 'Grey's Anatomy' is coming to an end, and the stage is already set for a dramatic showdown. The ongoing Season 22 of the long-running ABC show has so far packed quite a few punches, the most notable among them being the ultimate fates of recurring characters Dr. Teddy Altman and Dr. Owen Hunt. Elsewhere, the finale must also address Simone Griffith's future. The finale is titled 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' and will pick up on the aftermath of the devastating bridge collapse accident that was teased as a cliffhanger at the end of the penultimate episode. However, there are still some questions we need the answers to before Season 22 concludes.

On the penultimate episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22, which premiered on April 30, Dr. Richard Webber admitted that he had previously dismissed Harry Shum Jr.'s surgical resident, Dr. Benson Kwan. The resident doctor's dismissal took place off-screen and was presented as the conclusion of a controversial narrative arc that saw Kwan secretly administer an experimental treatment plan that hadn't been approved by the FDA. Dr. Miranda Bailey had initially assumed responsibility for the mishap, but Weber ultimately blamed Kwan. As of this moment, it isn't clear whether Kwan's exit from the show is temporary or for good. The manner in which he was dismissed, after being subject to the rather detailed trap at the newsroom, has sparked speculation about his ultimate fate on the show, and this is something that the upcoming finale episode definitely needs to address.

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan in the official character poster of 'Grey’s Anatomy' (Image Source: Instagram | @greysabc)

Moving on, the ongoing season has been consistently playing with the idea of Altman and Hunt's departure. Altman, on her part, had been toying with the idea of accepting the job offer to lead a research center in Paris as the Chief Innovation Officer. This decision has put her at odds with Hunt, and Altman is yet to make up her mind. Hunt's disapproval of her plans to relocate has been indicative of their personal situation, given the fact that the two popular characters have been living as on-and-off partners throughout their time on the show. Moreover, the cliffhanger at the end of the penultimate episode saw Hunt trying to apologize to Altman and leave her a voice note, which was tragically cut short when Hunt found himself caught up in the bridge collapse, and that's where the episode ended.

An image of Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: ABC | Grey's Anatomy)

Since it has already been confirmed that both Altman and Hunt, played by Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, will be exiting the show after the current season, it remains to be seen whether they will depart on a happy note. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes had previously suggested that the two would have a happy ending after all. Lastly, the penultimate episode saw Griffith express doubts about her fertility, then spend time with Lucas Adams after a night out. The finale needs to address whether Griffith is pregnant. 'Grey's Anatomy' season 22 finale episode airs on Thursday on ABC.