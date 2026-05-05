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‘Grey's Anatomy’ Season 22 finale latest photos tease problems ahead for Meredith and a polarizing character

The latest images of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale show Meredith Grey and another major character's fear with sadness etched on their faces.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Cover image credit: ABC)
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Cover image credit: ABC)

It's not looking good for Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in the 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale. Earlier, ABC released some new images from the final episode titled 'Bridge Over Troubled Water.' The latest comes after the network confirmed the exits of Raver and Kevin McKidd's Owen Hunt. The series of images shows both Teddy and Grey with fear and sadness etched on their faces, raising questions about whether any major names they are linked to will die in the finale. After all, the show is no stranger to killing off marquee names in its 22-season run. The series has already been renewed for Season 23. 

Kim Raver as Teddy Altman in 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image credit: ABC)
Kim Raver as Teddy Altman in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image credit: ABC)

It is worth noting that Grey has been absent for most of the season, spending her time in Boston off-screen. Thus, her presence in the finale suggests this is more than just an emergency. As for Teddy, her on-and-off relationship with Owen has been one of the major storylines this season, and with the two heading towards a reconciliation, there might be a shocker in the mix in the May 7 finale. That said, showrunner Meg Marinis had already teased a bittersweet but fitting ending for Owen and Teddy, so it may not all be bad news in the offing. Then comes the question of Nick Marsh's (Scott Speedman) future on the show, especially with the promo showing him stretchered into the hospital with a head laceration and a cervical collar injury. Grey is seen asking Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) to assist him with surgery.

Meredith Grey and Sophia Bush in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image credit: ABC)
Meredith Grey and Sophia Bush in a still from 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 (Image credit: ABC)

In related news, Marinis expressed gratitude to Raver and McKidd for their time on the medical drama. Per Variety, "Over the last 18 seasons, Kevin has brought extraordinary depth and heart to Owen Hunt. While he arrived as a stoic veteran and trauma surgeon, Owen grew into a loving husband and father, helping shape the emotional foundation of the show for audiences worldwide. In addition to his stunning performances on screen, Kevin has been an incredible leader to our cast and crew on set, directing nearly 50 episodes." 

Still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Shondaland)
Still of Teddy and Owen from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Shondaland)

On Raven: "For 12 seasons, Kim has amazed us with her fierce and raw portrayal of Teddy Altman. Her performance as a strong female veteran and cardiothoracic surgeon has inspired us all, particularly the women who constantly must fight for their place in the room. Kim also stepped behind the camera and directed episodes with the same passion and storytelling instinct that defined her work as an actor." The final episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' will reveal the fates of Teddy, Owen, and Nick when it airs on ABC on Thursday

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