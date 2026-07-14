Is Kenzie joining ‘DWTS’? Fans convinced after Ezra Sosa's Mirrorball remark

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 star Kenzie Annis, who was paired with Dylan Wrona, left a lasting impact on viewers

Recently concluded ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featured several memorable and iconic moments. One of the most talked-about contestants on the Peacock dating show was Kenzie Annis, and while she didn’t win, she left a lasting impact on viewers. Her splits in the villa became iconic, and she also won the Couples Karaoke Contest alongside her then-partner Dylan Wrona. Her recent TikTok interaction with 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer Ezra Sosa has caught everyone’s attention, and fans are convinced she might be joining the legendary dance competition.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

It all started after Ezra Sosa commented on her TikTok, in which she was seen lip-syncing to a pop song on July 13, 2026. Ezra wrote, “The mirrorball is CALLING your name.” After receiving a comment from the renowned dancer, Kenzie couldn’t resist responding. She wrote back, “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR.” While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, fans are speculating that she might be part of the next season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ If that were to happen, Kenzie would be joining reality TV stars including Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins. It would surely be exciting to see the former ‘Love Island’ USA star performing splits on the legendary stage.

We need Kenzie on DWTS so bad 🥵 #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/RJsTwdNtjY — Kenzie Nation (@_KenzieNation) July 13, 2026

Kenzie made her mark on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 before she was eliminated along with her partner, Dylan. This happened during a dinner, where the final four couples, Trinity-Bryce, Aniya-Carl, Kayda-Zach, and Melanie-Sincere, were revealed. Kenzie began making waves as soon as she entered the villa. From exploring connections to sharing her honest opinions, she was the center of various massive moments on the show. She was seen exploring her connections with Zach, Caleb, Corbin, Dylan, and Gal, sparking various reactions from fans and fellow islanders as well. However, she noted that she felt the most connected to Dylan, and viewers watched the duo form an emotional bond over the course of the show.

After her elimination, Kenzie and Dylan appeared on AfterSun, hosted by Ciara Miller. The two revealed that after their exit from the villa, they shared the same room and spoke until 5 in the morning. Reflecting on exploring their connection in the outside world, Dylan shared, “I think she wants me to officially ask her…which will happen when we get to the outside world. I mean, as of now, we’re not even living in the same area.” But this didn’t stop Kenzie from introducing Dylan to her father over FaceTime. Fans will now have to wait for an official announcement to learn whether Kenzie is joining the next season of ‘DWTS.’