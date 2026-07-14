MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Is Kenzie joining ‘DWTS’? Fans convinced after Ezra Sosa's Mirrorball remark

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 star Kenzie Annis, who was paired with Dylan Wrona, left a lasting impact on viewers
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)
A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 17 featuring Kenzie (Image Source: @Peacock)

Recently concluded ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 featured several memorable and iconic moments. One of the most talked-about contestants on the Peacock dating show was Kenzie Annis, and while she didn’t win, she left a lasting impact on viewers. Her splits in the villa became iconic, and she also won the Couples Karaoke Contest alongside her then-partner Dylan Wrona. Her recent TikTok interaction with 'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer Ezra Sosa has caught everyone’s attention, and fans are convinced she might be joining the legendary dance competition.

'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
'Love Island' USA Season 8 contestant Kenzie (Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

It all started after Ezra Sosa commented on her TikTok, in which she was seen lip-syncing to a pop song on July 13, 2026. Ezra wrote, “The mirrorball is CALLING your name.” After receiving a comment from the renowned dancer, Kenzie couldn’t resist responding. She wrote back, “SHUT THE FRONT DOOR.” While there has been no official confirmation from the makers, fans are speculating that she might be part of the next season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ If that were to happen, Kenzie would be joining reality TV stars including Ciara Miller and Maura Higgins. It would surely be exciting to see the former ‘Love Island’ USA star performing splits on the legendary stage. 

Kenzie made her mark on ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 before she was eliminated along with her partner, Dylan. This happened during a dinner, where the final four couples, Trinity-Bryce, Aniya-Carl, Kayda-Zach, and Melanie-Sincere, were revealed. Kenzie began making waves as soon as she entered the villa. From exploring connections to sharing her honest opinions, she was the center of various massive moments on the show. She was seen exploring her connections with Zach, Caleb, Corbin, Dylan, and Gal, sparking various reactions from fans and fellow islanders as well. However, she noted that she felt the most connected to Dylan, and viewers watched the duo form an emotional bond over the course of the show. 

After her elimination, Kenzie and Dylan appeared on AfterSun, hosted by Ciara Miller. The two revealed that after their exit from the villa, they shared the same room and spoke until 5 in the morning. Reflecting on exploring their connection in the outside world, Dylan shared, “I think she wants me to officially ask her…which will happen when we get to the outside world. I mean, as of now, we’re not even living in the same area.” But this didn’t stop Kenzie from introducing Dylan to her father over FaceTime. Fans will now have to wait for an official announcement to learn whether Kenzie is joining the next season of ‘DWTS.’

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

When does the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 air? Full release schedule explained

‘Married at First Sight’s upcoming episodes will introduce more Seattleites moving ahead and meeting their partners.
3 hours ago
Who is Johnny Gilbert? ‘Jeopardy!’ celebrates longtime announcer’s 98th birthday with a special tribute
REALITY TV

Who is Johnny Gilbert? ‘Jeopardy!’ celebrates longtime announcer’s 98th birthday with a special tribute

‘Jeopardy!’ celebrated announcer Johnny Gilbert’s 98th birthday with a special tribute that had former contestants sharing heartfelt memories.
5 hours ago
How can you join Netflix’s ‘Monopoly’? Streaming giant opens casting for $2M reality competition
REALITY TV

How can you join Netflix’s ‘Monopoly’? Streaming giant opens casting for $2M reality competition

The fans of reality TV competitions are invited to apply for the upcoming board-game-inspired show.
5 hours ago
Will ‘In The City’ return for Season 2? What we know as Bravo fans await the ‘Summer House’ spinoff reunion
REALITY TV

Will ‘In The City’ return for Season 2? What we know as Bravo fans await the ‘Summer House’ spinoff reunion

‘In The City’ Season 1 featured familiar Bravo personalities including Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and others
5 hours ago
‘In the City’ reunion sneak peek: Amanda faces ‘diabolical’ accusation before claiming Kyle cheated on her
REALITY TV

‘In the City’ reunion sneak peek: Amanda faces ‘diabolical’ accusation before claiming Kyle cheated on her

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s split gets messier as Bravo drops the first look at the drama-filled ‘In The City’ reunion.
6 hours ago
Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Episode 1 sends two dancers home
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’? Episode 1 sends two dancers home

‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ revealed its top 10 after two fan favorites were eliminated
8 hours ago
Are Trinity and Bryce still together? ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 winners reveal first move after $100K win
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

Are Trinity and Bryce still together? ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 winners reveal first move after $100K win

'Love Island USA' Season 8 winners Trinity and Bryce, share what’s next for them after leaving The Villa.
17 hours ago
Who is Adam Dehmlow? Meet the ‘MAFS’ contestant who called off a relationship just before the show
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

Who is Adam Dehmlow? Meet the ‘MAFS’ contestant who called off a relationship just before the show

Adam Dehmlow got massive reactions on social media before getting hitched on 'MAFS,' after he broke up with his partner, right before the show.
23 hours ago
Who is Nick Uhlenhuth? Meet ‘Married at First Sight’ contestant who’s already been on three huge reality shows
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

Who is Nick Uhlenhuth? Meet ‘Married at First Sight’ contestant who’s already been on three huge reality shows

Nick Uhlenhuth is set to take a chance on love in ‘Married at First Sight’ USA after appearing in three reality shows.
1 day ago
Who won first HOH in ‘Big Brother’ 28? Live feeds reveal mayhem caused by POV result on ‘Survivor’ alum’s reign
BIG BROTHER

Who won first HOH in ‘Big Brother’ 28? Live feeds reveal mayhem caused by POV result on ‘Survivor’ alum’s reign

Dee, Angela and Rick Devens go head-to-head in ‘Big Brother’ Season 28’s first HOH competition.
1 day ago