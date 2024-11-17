'1000-LB Sisters' star Tammy Slaton’s quest for independence may not be all she thinks it is

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton was recently kicked out by her sister, Amanda Halterman after a heated feud reached a breaking point. Amanda had reportedly reached her limit with Tammy as a tenant, ultimately asking her to pack up and leave. Since the fallout, Tammy has been staying with her brother, Chris Combs, and sister-in-law, Brittany Combs, but she’s now on the lookout for a new home to begin a fresh chapter of her life.

Tammy has been vocal about her desire to leave Kentucky as part of her push for independence, but her approach raises questions. Despite expressing a wish to strike out on her own, the TLC star has continued to rely heavily on her family to help her find a new place to live. Tammy’s determination to move away may seem like an attempt to regain some emotional control following the fallout with Amanda, but it’s unclear whether she fully understands what independence truly means. At this point, her search for a new home seems less about self-reliance and more about escaping an uncomfortable situation.

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton wants to move out of Kentucky (TLC)

'1000 lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton would still need her brother Chris Combs' help with renovations

As '1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy continues her house hunt, it becomes more evident just how far she is from being truly self-reliant. In an episode of 'War and Peas,' Tammy visited a potential property with her brother, Chris, and Brittany. While touring the house, it quickly became apparent that the property was unfinished and needed extensive furnishing and repairs.

Taking note of this, Tammy hoped that Chris could complete the necessary renovations within 30 days so she could move in as quickly as possible. She admitted, "I don’t know much about, like, construction. It’s like speaking Chinese to me or a different language because I don’t understand." This admission raises eyebrows, as Tammy expresses a desire to start a new life on her own, yet still appears to lack the basic skills required for independent living.

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton went on a house hunt with her brother, Chris Combs (TLC)

Does Tammy Slaton have a driver's license?

A recurring topic in Tammy's quest for independence is whether she even has a driver's license. In a recent '1000-Lb Sisters' clip, Tammy was seen learning to drive from her brother, Chris, only to crash the car into a tree. Another segment showed her driving a tractor alongside Chris, adding a lighter moment to the show.

While Tammy seems to be making strides toward handling a vehicle, it appears she still doesn’t have a driver’s license. This lack could present challenges for the reality star as she embarks on her journey to live a more independent life.

'1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton drove a truck alongside Chris Combs (TLC)

Why moving away could be the best thing for '1000 lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton

'1000 lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton moving away could be the best thing for her, as it would allow her to experience independence for the first time. Having relied heavily on her family, she’s never had to live life on her terms. Moving out could teach her valuable life lessons and help her appreciate what her family did for her. While her emotional maturity may lag behind her age, living on her own could help her grow. Hopefully, she also manages to get her skin removal surgery, as it would help with her mobility and boost her confidence.