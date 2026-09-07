'Elsbeth' Season 4 to bring fan-favorite character back into the mix

'Elsbeth' Season 4 Episode 1 will revolve around Serena, played by 2025 Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger

'Elsbeth' is set to welcome back the much-loved Claudia Payne (Gloria Reuben). Claudia was a prominent recurring character in the procedural during its first two seasons. She is Captain Wagner's wife and the mother of Julia Payne Wagner. During the show, she often crossed paths with Elsbeth during the consultant detective's pursuits at high-society events and galas. Her last appearance in the show was in the Season 2 episode titled 'I Know What You Did Thirty-Three Summers Ago,' where she helped Elsbeth collect evidence against Judge Milton Crawford (Michael Emerson).

A still of Captain Wagner and Claudia from Season 4 Episode 1 (Image Source: Paramount | Photo by Michael Parmelee)

After her absence last season, fans were unsure if the character would reappear, considering Reuben's ongoing role in CBS’s Blue Bloods spinoff, 'Boston Blue.' However, it seems like the stars have aligned for the upcoming season, allowing Reuben to feature in the Season 4 premiere. The first-look photos released by Paramount confirmed Reuben's appearance. In one of the pictures, she is featured alongside Wendell Pierce, who plays Captain Wagner. They are both seen in plum ensembles and seem to be heading out for an event. Considering Claudia's love for charitable events, the assumption aligns with her character.

A still from 'Elsbeth' (Image Source: CBS | Photo by Michael Parmelee)

Claudia's relationship with Captain Wagner is loved in the fandom. Both actors put a lot of effort into ensuring the relationship translates well from page to screen. “There have been instances where Wendell and I are talking about things, and we’re expanding on what’s on the page, of course, and what’s already been shown. And it’s great fun to get into the nitty-gritty of it all, because any family has a history. Every family has its roots of who does what, where, who’s married to whom, and what kind of dynamics or dramas or comedies are happening within those relationships,” Reuben earlier told Give Me My Remote. “So it’s a wealth of creative opportunity for he and I to even dive deeper into it.” she added.

A still of Serena from 'Crazy in Love' (Image Source: CBS)

Season 4 Episode 1 is titled 'Crazy In Love,' and it will hopefully explore more of the duo's beloved relationship. The episode follows a case surrounding Serena, played by 2025 Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger. "Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy (Ben Levi Ross) sets a wedding date," the episode logline reads. It remains unclear how Claudia will factor into the case. Serena presumably moves in elite circles, and Elsbeth may be able to use Claudia’s high-profile connections to help solve the murder. 'Elsbeth' is set to return with its fourth season on October 8 on CBS.