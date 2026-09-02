‘Elsbeth’ Season 4 adds a Knicks star, ‘Pussycat Dolls’ alum and more big names

Season 4 of ‘Elsbeth’ is all set to premiere this fall with an episode titled ‘Crazy in Love’

'Elsbeth' is all set to return with Season 4 on Thursday, October 8 at 9/8c on CBS. Along with several familiar faces, some A-listers will also feature in the highly anticipated installment. According to Deadline, New York Knicks star OG Anunoby and 'Pussycat Dolls' singer Nicole Scherzinger will grace this season of the comedy-drama series. Two more celebrities, Nicholas Braun from 'Succession' and 'Girls' alum Jemima Kirke, will join them. Scherzinger is confirmed to appear in the Season 4 premiere titled 'Crazy In Love.' She will be playing Serena Collyer, a well-known relationship counselor whose entanglement with an old acquaintance leads to murder.

A still of Serena from 'Elsbeth' — (Image Source: CBS | Jojo Whilden)

CBS recently released an episode description for the premiere: "Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date". The singer is the latest entry in the long list of Broadway stars who have appeared on the show. For her turn in the 'Sunset Boulevard' revival, Scherzinger was rewarded with a Tony in 2025. The appearance dates for Anunoby, Braun, and Kirke are yet to be announced. However, their character descriptions are already out.

Nicholas Braun posing for the camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @nicholasbraun)

Anunoby's appearance is being credited as a special cameo. He may appear as himself or some other character. Braun will play Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his popular father. Kirke is set to feature as Winter Redgrave, the successful CEO of a lifestyle brand whose life gets upended when her sister threatens a corporate takeover. A spin-off of 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight,' the procedural follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), who helps the NYPD bring criminals to justice. As an independent observer, Elsbeth interacts with a variety of people to solve the cases.

A still of Elsbeth Tascioni from 'Elsbeth' (Image Source: Instagram | @elsbethcbs)

The Season 3 finale ended with Elsbeth's positive outlook being validated, and Teddy taking a massive step in his relationship. "I think that the character of Elsbeth is a reminder that we don't all have to be jaded. We don't all have to be cynical," showrunner Jonathan Tolins shared with TV Insider. "In a world where things can be really awful, being positive and cheerful without being naive is a choice and also a discipline. And I think that that’s something that's inspiring about the character." All episodes of 'Elsbeth' are currently streaming on Paramount+.