MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Elsbeth’ Season 4 adds a Knicks star, ‘Pussycat Dolls’ alum and more big names

Season 4 of ‘Elsbeth’ is all set to premiere this fall with an episode titled ‘Crazy in Love’
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Still image from 'Elsbeth'; OG Anunoby at 2025 Cipriani 25 Broadway; Nicole Scherzinger at 2025 Time100 Gala (Cover Image Source: (BG) CBS | Michael Parmelee; (T.Inset) Getty | Astrida Valigorsky; (B.Inset) Getty | Cindy Ord)
Still image from 'Elsbeth'; OG Anunoby at 2025 Cipriani 25 Broadway; Nicole Scherzinger at 2025 Time100 Gala (Cover Image Source: (BG) CBS | Michael Parmelee; (T.Inset) Getty | Astrida Valigorsky; (B.Inset) Getty | Cindy Ord)

'Elsbeth' is all set to return with Season 4 on Thursday, October 8 at 9/8c on CBS. Along with several familiar faces, some A-listers will also feature in the highly anticipated installment. According to Deadline, New York Knicks star OG Anunoby and 'Pussycat Dolls' singer Nicole Scherzinger will grace this season of the comedy-drama series. Two more celebrities, Nicholas Braun from 'Succession' and 'Girls' alum Jemima Kirke, will join them. Scherzinger is confirmed to appear in the Season 4 premiere titled 'Crazy In Love.' She will be playing Serena Collyer, a well-known relationship counselor whose entanglement with an old acquaintance leads to murder. 

A still of Serena from 'Elsbeth'
A still of Serena from 'Elsbeth' — (Image Source: CBS | Jojo Whilden)

CBS recently released an episode description for the premiere: "Elsbeth crosses paths with renowned marriage counselor Serena Collyer (Nicole Scherzinger), whose cool demeanor hides a murderous and messy passion. Also, Teddy sets a wedding date". The singer is the latest entry in the long list of Broadway stars who have appeared on the show. For her turn in the 'Sunset Boulevard' revival, Scherzinger was rewarded with a Tony in 2025. The appearance dates for Anunoby, Braun, and Kirke are yet to be announced. However, their character descriptions are already out. 

Nicholas Braun posing for the camera
Nicholas Braun posing for the camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @nicholasbraun)

Anunoby's appearance is being credited as a special cameo. He may appear as himself or some other character. Braun will play Jeremy Perrick, the son of a famous playwright who has spent his whole life in the shadow of his popular father. Kirke is set to feature as Winter Redgrave, the successful CEO of a lifestyle brand whose life gets upended when her sister threatens a corporate takeover.  A spin-off of 'The Good Wife' and 'The Good Fight,' the procedural follows Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston), who helps the NYPD bring criminals to justice. As an independent observer, Elsbeth interacts with a variety of people to solve the cases. 

A still of Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni from 'Elsbeth' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @elsbethcbs)
A still of Elsbeth Tascioni from 'Elsbeth' (Image Source: Instagram | @elsbethcbs)

The Season 3 finale ended with Elsbeth's positive outlook being validated, and Teddy taking a massive step in his relationship. "I think that the character of Elsbeth is a reminder that we don't all have to be jaded. We don't all have to be cynical," showrunner Jonathan Tolins shared with TV Insider. "In a world where things can be really awful, being positive and cheerful without being naive is a choice and also a discipline. And I think that that’s something that's inspiring about the character." All episodes of 'Elsbeth' are currently streaming on Paramount+.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Is Jacob alive? ‘Reacher’ Season 4 Episode 6’s brutal cliffhanger ending explained
TV

Is Jacob alive? ‘Reacher’ Season 4 Episode 6’s brutal cliffhanger ending explained

‘Plum Out of Luck’ introduces the mysterious Leo Alquist, the unidentified man in the photo
1 hour ago
Chris McKenna dishes on ‘disappointing’ exit after ‘General Hospital’ kills off fan-favorite
TV

Chris McKenna dishes on ‘disappointing’ exit after ‘General Hospital’ kills off fan-favorite

Jack Brennan’s dead body was seen floating in the Metro Court pool during the September 1 episode of ‘General Hospital’
3 hours ago
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 5 pays touching tribute to Burgess Hill Town FC coach
TV

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Episode 5 pays touching tribute to Burgess Hill Town FC coach

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 paid tribute to Joel Stevens in its latest episode titled 'Riches of Embarrassment'
5 hours ago
‘Marshals’ Season 2 reveals first details after major Season 1 cliffhanger
TV

‘Marshals’ Season 2 reveals first details after major Season 1 cliffhanger

CBS has released the episode description for 'Marshals' Season 2 Episode 1 titled 'All Hat No Cattle'
6 hours ago
Netflix sets Matthew Perry docuseries release date to celebrate his life and legacy
TV

Netflix sets Matthew Perry docuseries release date to celebrate his life and legacy

Netflix’s new Matthew Perry documentary will explore his life, career, friendships and legacy beyond Chandler Bing.
17 hours ago
‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 sets release date as Dwight faces a ‘crushing personal loss’
TV

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 sets release date as Dwight faces a ‘crushing personal loss’

Dwight Manfredi is pulled back toward his old street instincts as threats close in on his empire and crew, with Season 4 release date now set.
17 hours ago
Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ faces another production setback after Sophie Turner’s injury
TV

Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ faces another production setback after Sophie Turner’s injury

Amazon’s ‘Tomb Raider’ faces another production issue months after filming halted over Sophie Turner’s injury.
18 hours ago
‘Adults’ Season 2 finale drops a surprise twist as creators hope for Season 3
TV

‘Adults’ Season 2 finale drops a surprise twist as creators hope for Season 3

FX’s 'Adults' has left fans waiting for an update as Season 2 raises fresh questions about the comedy’s future.
19 hours ago
Gerard Butler's ‘Has Fallen’ renewed for Season 3 with ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ stars
GAME OF THRONES (2011)

Gerard Butler's ‘Has Fallen’ renewed for Season 3 with ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ stars

The six-episode series is now filming in the UK and South Africa, with a cyber weapon at the center of its story.
20 hours ago
‘The Rookie’ Season 9 makes a major change as Nathan Fillion takes on new DC role
TV

‘The Rookie’ Season 9 makes a major change as Nathan Fillion takes on new DC role

Nathan Fillion’s future on 'The Rookie' faces new questions as Season 9 brings major changes to the ABC drama.
22 hours ago