‘Boston Blue’ Season 2 to bring back major ‘Blue Bloods’ character

'Boston Blue' Season 2 will begin on October 9, and the premiere episode will feature a familiar face

Henry Reagan is returning to Boston. CBS unveiled first-look images and episode summaries for the upcoming 'Boston Blue' Season 2, and revealed that Len Cariou’s much-loved character is returning for the premiere. The episode, titled ‘The Crash,’ will premiere Friday, October 9 at 10/9c. The official synopsis of the premiere revealed that somebody is starting to copy the Boston Strangler case from the 1960s, and Danny and Lena must stop him before he strikes again. Fresh out of their rookie year, Jonah and Sean investigate the case as Henry Reagan steps in to assist them. The synopsis also reveals, "Danny faces a career-defining promotion while Lena uncovers a lead that could link the attack on Detective Rodgers to a powerful figure."

Len Cariou as Henry Reagan in ‘Boston Blue’ (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video)

This is not the first time Henry will head to Boston. Cariou first appeared in the spinoff in Season 1, Episode 13, when he went to see Sean in uniform for the first time and bought Danny a gift. By the end of that episode, Henry was invited to the weekly Shabbat dinner with the Silvers. Henry isn’t the only Reagan making his way back for ‘Boston Blue’ Season 2. Bridget Moynahan’s Erin and Will Hochman’s Joe Hill already reprised their roles during Season 1, and Marisa Ramirez is confirmed to return as Maria Baez now that she and Danny are officially together. Will Estes will also be back this season as Jamie Reagan, but CBS hasn’t revealed which episode he will appear in yet.

Henry's return is an important moment on the show, providing key continuity for the franchise. As Frank’s father, Danny’s grandfather, and a former NYPD Commissioner, he was the Reagan family’s strongest voice for 14 seasons. It’s a sign that ‘Boston Blue’ isn’t ready to move away from the original series’ familiar faces just yet.

A still from the show (Image Source: CBS)

Meanwhile, the Season 1 finale left Detective Rodgers’ fate unclear after he was run off the road and into a river. The new synopsis does not indicate whether he survived or not, but only that the investigation into the attack continues. Lena, on the other hand, seems to have recovered from the gunshot wound she suffered at the end of Season 1, so there's likely a time gap between the two seasons.‘Boston Blue’ returns for a second season on CBS on Friday, October 9.