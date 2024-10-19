'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy luxury 1587 Sneakers celebrating Asian American culture

NEWTON, MASSACHUSETTS: 1587 Sneakers and its co-founders Adam King and Sam Hyun pitched their firm on the Season 16 premiere of ABC's 'Shark Tank', drawing on their pride in over 435 years of Asian American history. With elaborately designed items blended with Asian American culture, the firm aims to cater to a certain audience that it says is underserved in the footwear industry.

They began by packaging and shipping from a small office in Roslindale and have now expanded to fulfill orders from a warehouse. The firm name also pays respect to Asian American culture; in 1587, Asian mariners from the Philippines arrived in America.

What is 1587 Sneakers?

The first Asian American company that is fully owned and run by Asian Americans is 1587 Sneakers. Through its website, the business offers clothing and footwear for sale. Natural rubber and Italian leather are used in the production of most of its shoes in Europe. For a smooth feel, soft calf leather is used to line the insides of the sneakers. The full-grain Italian leather's quality ensures that there will be little creasing for a novel, unconventional style, and the laces are waxed. Additionally, the web store offers a selection of T-shirts with artwork and statements of cultural significance.

The year 1857 is significant because it marks the arrival of Asians in the United States. The company's goal to empower Asian Americans and use fashion to promote their culture is reflected in this decision. The brand's logo is modeled after Asian characters, and the insoles of their shoes bear inspirational quotes such as "Leave your shoes at the door" and "Unapologetic for 100 years."

Although they make up a lower part of the population overall, Asian American consumers account for a sizable chunk of shoe sales, and the firm wants to represent and establish a real relationship with them. 1587 Sneakers sets itself apart with its dedication to workmanship and quality. The full-grain leather used in the shoes is readily maintained and resistant to warping and creasing. Natural rubber was used to make the soles because of its softness, toughness, and capacity to hold its shape over time. These material selections contrast with synthetic fabrics, which may degrade more quickly with usage and are frequently utilized by bigger commercial companies.

Who are the founders of 1587 Sneakers?

1587 Sneakers was founded by Adam King and Sam Hyun in Boston, Massachusetts, to market high-end shoes to Asian-American customers.

Adam King

Adam began working at Reebok in 2009 following his graduation from Goizueta Business School with an MBA. He worked for the firm for nine years, eventually becoming the worldwide product line manager. From 2015 to 2018, he oversaw the multinational, multicultural workforce in Vietnam. He served as Koio's director of manufacturing and product development in New York from 2019 to 2022. Following that, he co-founded Govan Luxury, a footwear company aimed at African Americans, with Robert Govan. Adam founded 1587 Sneakers in January 2023, presumably motivated by the idea and drawing on his extensive knowledge of the footwear business.

The year that Asians first arrived in North America, 1587, is symbolized by the "1587" in the business name. Given that big brands don't cater to Asian Americans, Adam thinks he has found a market niche in the footwear sector. Even though they only make up 8% of the population, they account for 14% of shoe sales, according to the statistics he cites. Adam appears to have adopted a similar approach to branding and manufacturing as he did at Govan Luxury, focusing on the community that market leaders represent with high-end footwear made in Europe in order to lessen direct rivalry with them.

Sam Hyun

When the 42-year-old founder saw Sam on the Boston Globe's cover, he realized that his demeanor and vision aligned perfectly with what he wanted his business to represent. Adam stated in an interview that "he’s loud, brash, unapologetic, athletic, everything the stereotype that Asian Americans aren’t. So immediately, I want all our customers to have that energy or feel that when they buy our product."

Sam joined Adam as a co-founder after seeing potential in his concept. Sam, the son of Korean immigrants, is well-connected in both business and social circles. He works with The Asian American Foundation as the director of government relations. In addition, Sam is a keynote speaker at EVERGREEN Speakers, a board member of the Boston branch of the NAAAP (National Association of Asian American Professionals), and a minority investor in Matsunori Handroll Bar.

Jose Antonio Vargas

After Adam asked Jose Antonio Vargas for his opinion on a t-shirt he was making, Jose became the third co-founder of Sneakers in 1587. The celebration of Asian American culture motivated Vargas, a journalist and author, to support his idea.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jose, a Filipino American, is the author of many books and the producer of the autobiographical documentary 'Documented'.

What is the cost and how to buy 1587 Sneakers?

Italy, which is renowned for its exquisite shoe craftsmen and premium materials, is where the brand obtains its supplies and production. Despite raising production costs, this choice enables 1587 to provide sneakers of unparalleled quality that are made to hold up over time in terms of durability and beauty. 1587 Sneakers has so far sold its items only through its website. The bulk of shoes manufactured in Europe are priced around $288.

These include the AP87 and the MORRO BAY Golden Panda. In September 2024, in response to public demand, the team launched the Yellow Thread Sneaker series, which is less expensive but made up of the same high-quality materials. The key distinction is that they are produced in Asia, hence they cost $188 less. Furthermore, the Heritage slides are priced at $95 and sometimes go on sale for 40% off, bringing the price down to $57.

1587 Sneakers' gear selection includes the Chinese Ah Shirt, Unapologetic Smiley, FAHM Bayan Box, Built This Shirt, KAAN 2024 Collab, and #aaja24 Shirt, all priced at $50. The Unapologetic 1587 shirt costs $45. The Pinoy Pride and Bau Cua (Ham Chơi) shirts are reduced to $37, from the full price of $50. The website also sells three types of caps: the Unapologetic Smiley Hat and Dragon Dad Hat for $40 and the Vintage Heavy Ballcap for $55.

Where is 1587 Sneakers now?

In September 2024, the Asian Corporate & Entrepreneur Leaders presented 1587 Sneakers with the Community Partnership Appreciation Award. Soon after, after six months of creative work led by Jose, 1587 Sneakers released the FAHM (Filipino American History Month) Bayan Box shirt, which was influenced by Filipino culture and Kenkoy comic art, in October 2024.

Adam's future plans include expanding well beyond footwear and clothes. He says he'd want to see his company's emblem on laptops and water bottles, bringing Asian culture and its attractiveness into the mainstream.

Who stole the deal?

1587 Sneakers is committed to its goal of celebrating and accurately portraying Asian American culture through its merchandise and brand identity, even as it expands. The brand wants to close a perceived vacuum in the existing sneaker industry by giving Asian American stories and styles a platform.

Unfortunately, they will have to take up this journey alone for now, since, no Shark matched their offer of $100K for 15.58% of the company.

