Damson Idris’ ‘Snowfall’ spin-off gets major cast and title update

The spinoff has been in development since the show's end in 2023, and was picked up to a series order November last year.

'Snowfall' spinoff is now officially 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga'. The FX crime drama starring 'F1' star Damson Idris was one of the network's major hits during its six-season run. The spinoff has been in development since the show's end in 2023 and was picked up for a series order in November last year. While there is no official release date penciled yet, 'The Drop' is slated to release this year on FX and Hulu. It will be available internationally on Disney+.

Gail Bean as Wanda and Isaiah John as Leon Simmons in 'Snowfall' (Image credit: FX)

At the time of writing, what's known is that the series from Malcolm Spellman and the producers of 'Snowfall' is set after the events of 'Snowfall' and follows Wanda and Leon in 1990s Los Angeles. The final season ended on a tragic note for Idris' Franklin Saint, who becomes a full-blown alcoholic and is reduced to the streets after Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) is killed by Franklin's mother, Cissy. The aftermath sees him lose his hard-earned $73M fortune and his family. The final scene sees him homeless and seeking refuge in alcohol. The spinoff centers on Gail Bean's Wanda and Isaiah John's Leon. Set in the '90s crime-riddled Los Angeles, 'The Drop' follows Wanda (Bean) and Leon (John) as they fight for the West Coast rap mainstream amid rising gang wars, while the record labels exploit hip-hop culture for personal gain. Starring alongside Bean and John are Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith, and Simmie “Buddy” Sims III. Rounding up the cast are Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse, Quincy Chad, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, and Richard Portnow.

Isaiah John as Leon Simmons in 'Snowfall' (Image credit: FX)

Spellman serves as the EP alongside Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, and Paul Garnes. In a statement, "This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution," said Nick Grad, the president of FX Entertainment, per THR. "We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean and, as always, Isaiah John is terrific along with the ensemble cast. Snowfall was one of the most successful FX dramas ever and we’re excited that Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, and other veterans of the Snowfall creative team are on board." While the wait continues, fans can catch all six seasons of 'Snowfall' on Hulu and Disney+.