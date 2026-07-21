‘XO, Kitty’ may not get Season 4 as Netflix seemingly follows ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ strategy

Netflix hasn't renewed ‘XO, Kitty’ yet, but behind-the-scenes discussions reportedly involve two possible futures for Kitty's story

Fans expected Netflix to waste little time announcing another season of ‘XO, Kitty’. But things have been unusually quiet, and this has left viewers wondering whether Kitty Song Covey's story has already reached the finish line. The future of the ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before’ spinoff remains undecided even three months after its latest season premiered. While there is still no official answer from Netflix, a new report from Deadline suggests the series is far from being written off. In fact, several ideas are reportedly still on the table. ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 3 garnered 29.3 million views during its first three months on Netflix after debuting on April 2. Those numbers make the continued silence even more surprising. Moreover, the show's renewal history paints a very different picture from what fans are seeing now.

A still of Anna Cathcart and Lana Condor from Season 3 of 'XO, Kitty' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Youngsol Park)

Netflix approved both Season 2 and Season 3 within weeks of the previous season's release. That quick turnaround created an expectation that another announcement would arrive just as fast. Instead, viewers have now spent months waiting for an official confirmation. Still, the latest report offers a reason to stay hopeful. Deadline reports that Paramount Television Studios has extended Netflix's option, giving the platform extra time to make its final call. The studio has also reportedly renewed the cast's option agreements, meaning the main actors can remain available if Netflix decides to continue the story. Those moves suggest the door has not been closed.

A still from 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 featuring Anna Cathcart (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Youngsol Park)

The conversations reportedly are centered more on the creative direction than on whether audiences still care about the series. That distinction matters because it points to discussions about how Kitty's story should continue, rather than whether it should continue at all. One idea reportedly being discussed is a fourth season. Another possibility is wrapping up the story with a movie instead of producing another batch of episodes. At this point, however, neither option has received official approval, and Netflix has not announced a renewal or final installment. Currently, industry chatter suggests creator Jenny Han may be considering ending ‘XO, Kitty’ with a film after three seasons. The move would mirror ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’, another one of her popular YA adaptations, which concluded its TV run before continuing with a movie.

Anna Cathcart and Sang Heon Lee in a still from 'XO, Kitty' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Youngsol Park)

However, this remains part of the behind-the-scenes discussion rather than a confirmed creative decision. The movie idea may not sound too unusual given Netflix's recent approach to teen dramas. The streamer recently chose the same path for ‘Heartstopper’, which concluded its television run after three seasons before receiving a feature-length follow-up. ‘Heartstopper Forever’ premiered on July 17, bringing Nick and Charlie's romance to its conclusion on screen. Because of that example, it is easy to imagine that a film could work just as well for ‘XO, Kitty’ if Netflix decides against another season. For now, fans will simply have to play the waiting game. Until Netflix breaks its silence, ‘XO, Kitty’ remains in limbo.