MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Chloe Fineman joins Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama series after leaving ‘SNL’

Harlan Coben’s upcoming drama series will feature KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero, Jamie McShane, Ben McKenzie, and more.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Chloe Fineman taken from 'SNL' episode (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @SaturdayNightLive)
A screengrab of Chloe Fineman taken from 'SNL' episode (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @SaturdayNightLive)

Recently, Chloe Fineman announced her departure from ‘SNL’ as she felt it was time for her “next chapter.” For fans who have been following her work over the years, here is what she will pursue next. According to her latest post shared via Instagram on July 20, she is “taking a dramatic turn.” She wrote, “9 years ago I did Big Little Lies impressions for my SNL audition tape. But I never thought that one day I’d actually get to be part of a David E. Kelley show. It’s a very cool, surreal full-circle moment and I’m SOO excited and grateful!” Chloe joined Netflix for the streamer’s upcoming ‘Myron Bolitar’ as a series regular. She will be starring opposite Jabari Banks. Fans must know him from Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air.’ Along with him, Jamie McShane, from ‘Task’ and ‘Wednesday,’ is also among the lead cast members. One of the recurring guest stars will be Ben McKenzie from ‘Everyone is Lying to You for Money’ and ‘Gotham.’

Chloe Fineman as First Lady Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during 'Saturday Night Live' 'White House Makeover' sketch (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Nora Rockwell)
Chloe Fineman as First Lady Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during 'Saturday Night Live' 'White House Makeover' sketch (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Nora Rockwell)

The upcoming series, ‘Myron Bolitar,’ is inspired by Harlan Coben’s longest-running book series. The storyline revolves around the lead character Myron Bolitar (played by Colin Woodell), whose injury ends his NBA dreams, and he “reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to Deadline. Along with him, additional cast members are KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero. Chloe Fineman will be seen playing Parker Quinn, “a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game.”

Harlan Coben poses for a photo (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @harlancoben)
Harlan Coben poses for a photo (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @harlancoben)

As for Jabari Banks, he will play Dwayne Richmond, “a charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world. He’s the star client at MB Sports and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses.” Jamie McShane will take over the role of Detective Ray Dimonte, a seasoned NYPD detective, while Ben McKenzie will play Gavin Pierce, one of the biggest agents in sports. Deadline described his role as, “Myron’s agent during Myron’s brief professional career. Following Myron’s injury, Gavin dropped him, and the two have never reconciled their differences.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Chloe Fineman attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Augu
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Chloe Fineman attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Augu

For the highly anticipated Netflix project, David E. Kelley (from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ and ‘Big Little Lies’) and Kyle Long (from ‘Suits’ and ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac’) will be serving as co-showrunners, co-writers, and also executive producers. Additional executive producers include Matthew Tinker (from ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Presumed Innocent’), David E. Kelley Prods, Harlan Coben for Final Twist Productions, along with Rick Muirragui from ‘Suits’ and ‘Whiskey Cavalier.’ As for the director, Greg Yaitanes (from ‘Presumed Innocent’ and ‘House of the Dragon’) will be taking over directorial duties for multiple episodes.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Ed Harris reveals why he wanted to leave 'Dutton Ranch' midway through filming: 'I was misled...'
TV

Ed Harris reveals why he wanted to leave 'Dutton Ranch' midway through filming: 'I was misled...'

Ed Harris says he felt 'misled' about his role in 'Dutton Ranch' Season 1, revealing he was promised a major part but ended up feeling underused.
2 hours ago
Nicole Kidman-led ‘Discretion’ expands cast as ‘Yellowstone’ star joins Paramount+ series
YELLOWSTONE

Nicole Kidman-led ‘Discretion’ expands cast as ‘Yellowstone’ star joins Paramount+ series

The highly anticipated Paramount+ series will feature Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and more in lead roles.
10 hours ago
‘XO, Kitty’ may not get Season 4 as Netflix seemingly follows ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ strategy
THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY

‘XO, Kitty’ may not get Season 4 as Netflix seemingly follows ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ strategy

Netflix hasn't renewed ‘XO, Kitty’ yet, but behind-the-scenes discussions reportedly involve two possible futures for Kitty's story
13 hours ago
Disney+ greenlights ‘Afterlife With Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creators, sets 2027 release window
FRIENDS (1994)

Disney+ greenlights ‘Afterlife With Archie’ series from ‘Riverdale’ creators, sets 2027 release window

Archie and his friends will battle a zombie outbreak when the horror comic adaptation ‘Afterlife With Archie’ arrives in 2027.
21 hours ago
Where was ‘Ride or Die’ filmed? Inside the stunning Czech locations featured in Prime Video series
TV

Where was ‘Ride or Die’ filmed? Inside the stunning Czech locations featured in Prime Video series

'Ride or Die' used a single country as its filming location, making use of both its popular spots and natural features.
1 day ago
Does Sam die in ‘Ride or Die’? Unpacking Prime Video show's twist ending
TV

Does Sam die in ‘Ride or Die’? Unpacking Prime Video show's twist ending

Sam makes a difficult decision in the finale of 'Ride or Die' after finding out about the agency's corrupt practices
1 day ago
How is Tyland Lannister still alive? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 5 twist, explained
TV

How is Tyland Lannister still alive? ‘HOTD’ Season 3 Episode 5 twist, explained

Tyland Lannister makes his glorious return in ‘Unbowed and Unbent’ after being presumed dead during the ‘Battle of Gullet’.
1 day ago
Why ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episodes are much shorter than most sitcoms
TV

Why ‘Big Bang Theory’ spinoff ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ episodes are much shorter than most sitcoms

Each episode is set to end with the characters entering another alternate reality, creating a natural hook for the next installment
1 day ago
Who is Prince Joffrey? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 introduces a new heir to Iron Throne
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Who is Prince Joffrey? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 introduces a new heir to Iron Throne

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s youngest son’s arrival in King’s Landing has fans wondering about his future as the potential heir.
1 day ago
Does Criston Cole die? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending breaks down the knight’s ultimate fate
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON (2022)

Does Criston Cole die? ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Episode 5 ending breaks down the knight’s ultimate fate

Ser Criston Cole refuses the counsel of Gwayne Hightower in the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’.
1 day ago