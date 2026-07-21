Chloe Fineman joins Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama series after leaving ‘SNL’

Harlan Coben’s upcoming drama series will feature KJ Apa, Diane Guerrero, Jamie McShane, Ben McKenzie, and more.

Recently, Chloe Fineman announced her departure from ‘SNL’ as she felt it was time for her “next chapter.” For fans who have been following her work over the years, here is what she will pursue next. According to her latest post shared via Instagram on July 20, she is “taking a dramatic turn.” She wrote, “9 years ago I did Big Little Lies impressions for my SNL audition tape. But I never thought that one day I’d actually get to be part of a David E. Kelley show. It’s a very cool, surreal full-circle moment and I’m SOO excited and grateful!” Chloe joined Netflix for the streamer’s upcoming ‘Myron Bolitar’ as a series regular. She will be starring opposite Jabari Banks. Fans must know him from Peacock’s ‘Bel-Air.’ Along with him, Jamie McShane, from ‘Task’ and ‘Wednesday,’ is also among the lead cast members. One of the recurring guest stars will be Ben McKenzie from ‘Everyone is Lying to You for Money’ and ‘Gotham.’

Chloe Fineman as First Lady Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during 'Saturday Night Live' 'White House Makeover' sketch (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Nora Rockwell)

The upcoming series, ‘Myron Bolitar,’ is inspired by Harlan Coben’s longest-running book series. The storyline revolves around the lead character Myron Bolitar (played by Colin Woodell), whose injury ends his NBA dreams, and he “reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself,” according to Deadline. Along with him, additional cast members are KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero. Chloe Fineman will be seen playing Parker Quinn, “a sports reporter for a major sports publication who has built a stellar reputation through hard work and an undeniable passion for the game.”

Harlan Coben poses for a photo (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @harlancoben)

As for Jabari Banks, he will play Dwayne Richmond, “a charismatic tennis prodigy who experts anticipate will be among the best players in the world. He’s the star client at MB Sports and the picture of cool, from his signature shoes to his trademarked sunglasses.” Jamie McShane will take over the role of Detective Ray Dimonte, a seasoned NYPD detective, while Ben McKenzie will play Gavin Pierce, one of the biggest agents in sports. Deadline described his role as, “Myron’s agent during Myron’s brief professional career. Following Myron’s injury, Gavin dropped him, and the two have never reconciled their differences.”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Chloe Fineman attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Augu

For the highly anticipated Netflix project, David E. Kelley (from ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ and ‘Big Little Lies’) and Kyle Long (from ‘Suits’ and ‘Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac’) will be serving as co-showrunners, co-writers, and also executive producers. Additional executive producers include Matthew Tinker (from ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Presumed Innocent’), David E. Kelley Prods, Harlan Coben for Final Twist Productions, along with Rick Muirragui from ‘Suits’ and ‘Whiskey Cavalier.’ As for the director, Greg Yaitanes (from ‘Presumed Innocent’ and ‘House of the Dragon’) will be taking over directorial duties for multiple episodes.