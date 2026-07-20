Taylor Sheridan's ‘Call of Duty’ movie finally reveals which games it's adapting

Director and co-writer Peter Berg finally answered one of the biggest questions surrounding the adaptation

Taylor Sheridan's upcoming 'Call of Duty' movie will adapt the franchise's hugely popular 'Modern Warfare' games. Director and co-writer Peter Berg confirmed the long-awaited detail during the 'Call of Duty in Culture Panel' at Fanatics Fest in New York City. Organizers held the event to promote the October release of the upcoming game 'Modern Warfare 4'. Berg's announcement finally answered one of the biggest questions surrounding the adaptation since Paramount announced the project in September 2025.

The confirmation gives fans a clearer picture of the movie's direction after months of speculation. Paramount kept story details under wraps and avoided revealing which timeline the film would follow. By adapting the 'Modern Warfare' games, the filmmakers have opted for one of the franchise's most popular storylines, opening the door for several fan-favorite characters to appear on the big screen.

Director Peter Berg revealed today at @FanaticsFest the @CallOfDutyMovie is set in the Modern Warfare universe.



In theaters June 30, 2028. pic.twitter.com/CpdFX7kI9z — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 18, 2026

The 'Modern Warfare' series changed the direction of the 'Call of Duty' franchise when developers launched it in 2007. The games left behind the original World War II setting and embraced modern military conflicts with global political stakes. Players quickly connected with the cinematic storytelling, memorable missions, and larger-than-life characters. That fresh approach helped 'Call of Duty' become one of the world's biggest gaming franchises.

The games follow Captain John Price and the elite Task Force 141 as they hunt terrorist leader Vladimir Makarov across several global conflict zones. Developers will continue that storyline in 'Modern Warfare 4', where war breaks out between North and South Korea. Fans now wonder whether the movie will adapt earlier events or borrow ideas from the newer installments. Paramount has not shared any additional story details yet.

A glimpse from the game (Image Source: Call of Duty)

The 'Call of Duty' franchise has grown significantly since developers released the first game in 2003. It now includes several mainline titles created by different studios over the years. Microsoft later brought those studios under Xbox after acquiring publisher Activision. Even with dozens of entries, the 'Modern Warfare' games remain the franchise's most recognizable and commercially successful titles.

Paramount will release the currently untitled 'Call of Duty' movie on June 30, 2028, in collaboration with Activision. Taylor Sheridan wrote the screenplay, while Peter Berg will direct and co-write the film. Earlier reports also suggested that Paramount and Activision plan to expand 'Call of Duty' beyond a single movie. If the first adaptation performs well, both companies could build a larger film and television universe around the gaming franchise.