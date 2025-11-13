Whitney Leavitt breaks down during tense argument with castmates in ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 3 will feature Whitney Leavitt's emotional breakdown.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 is already on the horizon, and the fans can expect a lot of drama from the upcoming season of the Hulu reality show. In an exclusive clip obtained by People magazine, Whitney Leavitt is seen engaged in a tense discussion with her fellow co-stars. In the clip, Leavitt breaks down in tears while talking to her castmates, including Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, and Miranda McWhorter, about how she struggles to form friendships with them. With tears rolling down her face, Leavitt said, “I did want genuine friendships, and it never got to that point."

In the clip, the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant further explained, "I think I just was so tired, trying to rebuild relationships that I cared about, because it does really break my heart with relationships that I did have.” Later in the clip, Leavitt also shed light on her fallout with the other women and went on to say, “I think friend breakups can genuinely be harder than freaking boyfriend breakups and spousal breakups."

However, it seems some ladies didn’t give a damn about Leavitt’s emotional meltdown as they were seen rolling their eyes and sighing in the video. In a private confessional, Matthews candidly spoke about the whole situation and quipped, “Normally, I feel bad when people cry, but I don't feel bad at all.” On the other hand, Neeley also entered the chat and spoke about Leavitt’s emotional breakdown in a confessional clip. Then, Neeley said, “When Whitney starts crying, I do feel bad. I feel like when anyone cries, I am just a sucker for it. I'm just like 'Oh dang, let's just leave them alone, let's stop this conversation.'"

As per USA Today, the official synopsis of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 3 states that the show will pick up as members of #MomTok "face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift; trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur.” In a June 2025 interview with Decider, Leavitt teased the new season by saying, “Every single season I hope that we see, kind of like what I said before, a little bit of a different side of an individual, but also as MomTok. Because you’re watching us navigate this in real time. But yeah, I think a lot of questions will be answered in the second half.” Season 3 of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ is scheduled to premiere on November 13 on Hulu and Disney+.