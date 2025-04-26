How much did Katy Perry earn on ‘American Idol’? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than the other judges

"I think she genuinely cares," said FremantleMedia CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz to defend the decision to offer Perry a high salary for 'American Idol'

Following American Idol's revival in 2018, the renowned trio of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie were appointed as the new judges. Given Perry's superstar status and her international appeal, it was anticipated that she would be awarded the highest salary among the judges. Reports suggest that prior to her announced departure in 2024, Perry was earning significantly more than her fellow judges, making her one of the highest-paid 'American Idol' judges.

(L-R) Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie arrive at ABC's 'American Idol' in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky)

Following her seven-year-long association with 'American Idol,' Perry stunned fans when she officially announced her departure during a February 2024 appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' "I mean, I love Idol so much," Perry told Jimmy Kimmel. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," as per People. She further explained her decision to leave was driven by her desire to pursue other creative endeavors, including new music. "I've been in the studio for a while, so [Richie and Bryan] figured something is coming," the 'Roar' singer shared. "I love the show so much, but I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music."

Talking about Perry's earnings, Perry reportedly made $25 million per season, as per 925xtu. The amount was reported to be one of the most record-breaking deals. Fremantle Media Group CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz defended the decision to offer Perry a high paycheck to join 'American Idol,' telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Katy is in a transition in terms of her own career. It has been shown now what these platforms can do for artists." She added, "I think she genuinely cares... She's brilliant," referencing Perry's prior experience as a guest judge on 'American Idol' in 2010 and on the 'UK X-Factor.'

Notably, Perry was replaced by Carrie Underwood, who is also the winner of 'American Idol' Season 4 in 2005. Although she wasn't the first choice to replace Perry, an insider told Life & Style that she landed the role by accepting a significantly lower salary, which is reported to be half of Perry's $25 million per season. "It's well known internally that Miley Cyrus was the network and the producers' first choice to replace Katy," an ABC source revealed, adding, "Katy’s enormous salary was an outlier... ABC was asking for a lot of her time away from making music and performing."

Talking about other 'American Idol' judges' paychecks, singer-songwriter Richie began his music career with the musical band Commodores in the 1970s under Motown Records and has a net worth of $200 million. In 2019, he reportedly made $10 million during his first season as a judge on 'American Idol,' as per Celebrity Net Worth. On the other hand, American country singer, songwriter, and guitarist Bryan, who is known for his upbeat, party-themed songs and lively performances, has a net worth of $160 million. He reportedly earns $12 million annually as a judge on 'American Idol,' according to Celebrity Net Worth.