‘AGT’ magician flirts shamelessly with Simon Cowell — and it’s not the first time they’ve shared a stage

Magician-comedian Mandy Muden delivered a cheeky act aimed at Simon Cowell, and the crowd loved every second of it

Simon Cowell is a tough cookie to crack, but there have been instances when the 'America's Got Talent' judge has let his guard down. In one such instance, the usual stern and critical Cowell was left smiling when a contestant openly flirted with him. To add to it, Cowell already knew the performer and was all in for the flirtatious exchange, making fellow judges and the studio audience erupt in cheers.

Screenshot of Simon Cowell from 'AGT' Season 19 (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

The contestant in question is magician Mandy Muden, who made an appearance on 'America's Got Talent' Season 18. Munden grabbed major attention in one of the most unforgettable performances, where she combined comedy and theatrical flair into a hilarious and impressive act. Munden's audition earned her a well-deserved spot in the qualifiers and gave her another opportunity to keep the flirtatious energy with Cowell going strong. For the unversed, Mundane was also a participant on 'Britain's Got Talent' and had met Cowell there.

Cowell, despite gearing for his wedding at the time, was a great sport during Muden's act, which hilariously centered on preparing for a date with him. His reactions added to the fun, and host Terry Crews even pointed out that he looked like he was having fun from start to finish, per Cinema Blend.

Beyond playing along, Cowell also offered heartfelt insight into Mandy's background, saying, "Mandy, you're very funny, really naughty. Look, I'm not saying the magic's the best I've ever seen, but I have seen Mandy on the British show [Britain's Got Talent] before. And what I will say about Mandy is that Mandy... has done all of these terrible little gigs to get to where she's got to, so the fact that you're here in Hollywood tonight, bravo."

Notably, Muden is one of the few female magician-comedians, hailing from London, with a career that began at children’s parties, and sometimes even performing for members of the British royal family. She was the 13th woman ever to join the prestigious Magic Circle and remains the only woman to receive its Carlton Award for her contribution to comedy in magic. Known for blending humor and illusion, her unique style has impressed audiences and judges alike, including those on 'America’s Got Talent.'

Her talent competition journey began with 'Britain’s Got Talent' in 2016, though her audition wasn't televised and she was cut during deliberations. In 2018, she returned for season 12 and made it to the semifinals as 'Magic Mandy,' placing in the top three of the night but ultimately losing in the Judge's Choice vote to the Giang Brothers. Munden later appeared on 'Bring The Funny' in 2019 but was eliminated in the Open Mic Round. She returned in 2022 for 'Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician,' where she was defeated by Eric Chien, per America's Got Talent wiki.

Reportedly, Muden advanced to the 'AGT' Season 18 Semifinals after the deliberations round. In episode 1819, she didn’t receive enough votes to reach the top five and was eliminated alongside SangSoon Kim, while the 82nd Airborne Chorus advanced. In 2023, Muden also competed on the tenth season of the Italian talent show 'Tu Si Que Vales.'