Fans call out 'AGT' producers for misusing Golden Buzzer, and we see their point: 'It looks like...'

Once used as a ticket to the finals, 'AGT' fans claim the Golden Buzzer has now lost its spark

'AGT' has long been a famous reality TV show. Since its June 2006 debut, the show has skyrocketed to fame with jaw-dropping performances unlike anything America had ever seen. Things got interesting when the show introduced its first-ever Golden Buzzer in Season 9, in 2014. Originally, the Golden Buzzer served as a catapult for contestants with outstanding performances, sending them directly to the live shows and saving them from the judges' cut round, as reported by Collider. The outlet also revealed a second purpose: when judges disagreed on an act, the buzzer ensured the contestant wasn’t eliminated just yet.

A classic example is when former judge Howard Stern used the Golden Buzzer for Dustin’s Dojo in Season 9, despite judges Heidi Klum and Mel B disagreeing. That Golden Buzzer moment later proved impactful, as Dustin’s Dojo became one of the most beloved acts of 2014. Similarly, contestants like Emmanuel & Phillip Hudson, when they came to the brink of elimination, earned a second chance to win over the hearts of all the judges thanks to the Golden Buzzer by then-judge Howie Mandel.

However, over the years, the Golden Buzzer has become more common than special, and many viewers weren’t ready to overlook that. On a Reddit thread titled, 'What’s the point of the golden buzzer?', a frustrated netizen wrote, "The golden buzzer started as a way for one judge to save an act that the other judges would have sent home. Most of the acts that get it now would have easily made it to the lives on their own."

Echoing the sentiment, another Reddit user commented, "I swear people are so against certain things, like half the judges went American but have American heritage, and about the golden buzzer, like seriously, i don't get what all the fuss is about; it's just a show; it's not like it's all taken seriously all the time." Pointing out that the judges are not using the golden buzzer as it was initially intended, a netizen added, "It looks like a fake static prop that wouldn’t do anything if you press it. I think from the control room they watch the judges' hands and fire the confetti and graphics remotely. Am I wrong?"

A Redditor even blamed the show for using the golden buzzer to create the buzz and increase viewership of the show. he explained, "Ratings. IN the beginning, it was to move someone through to the live shows, but now it's whoever has the worst sob story gets a golden buzzer. As of now, 'AGT' season 20 has increased the number of Golden Buzzers from a total of 8 (2 per each judge ) to 10 (2 for the host, Terry Crews), as reported by NBC, but instead of excitement, the move risks backlash from fans who feel the show is straying from its original charm.