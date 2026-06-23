Fox has a disappointing update on hit show So You Think You Can Dance’s future

'So You Think You Can Dance’ premiered on the Fox Network in 2025 and aired its latest season in 2024, receives an unfortunate news from the network.

Fox's popular dance reality series 'So You Think You Can Dance' has been off the small screen for over 2 years. The show aired its last season in 2024, and while Fox has not formally canceled it, the network has confirmed there are currently no plans for another season. The only recent update came from Fox Television Network president Rob Wade, who said the series won't return anytime soon but didn't officially announce its cancellation, per Variety. While revealing the slate of upcoming shows for the 2026-2027 TV season, he noted that it didn't include 'SYTYCD.' Wade explained that the series was "obviously, a really important show in the history of Fox, and right now, there’s no plans to order another season. And you know, we’ve had conversations about it, but nothing formal." Although Fox has not officially canceled the series, the lack of plans for another season suggests it has been effectively shelved for now.

An image of Jason Derulo, Paula Abdul, and Nigel Lythgoe from Season 12 of 'So You Think You Can Dance' (Image Source: Fox via Getty Images | So You Think You Can Dance)

The Emmy Award-winning series featured skilled dancers showcasing a variety of dance styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, club, tap, ballroom, jazz, street, classical, and more, while competing for a cash prize worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. It was a staple of Fox's slate of unscripted shows during its first 16 seasons. 'SYTYCD' featured a rotating panel of judges, with executive producer Nigel Lythgoe serving as the show's only consistent presence during its first 16 seasons, which aired from 2005 to 2019. After that, the show went on a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned for Season 17 in 2022 with a new judging panel featuring Matthew Morrison, JoJo Siwa, and Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, with Leah Remini later replacing Morrison.

An image of the judges from 'So You Think You Can Dance' Season 18 with host Cat Deeley (Image Source: Instagram | @danceonfox)

The show's future became uncertain after Paula Abdul filed a s*xual assault and harassment lawsuit against Lythgoe in 2023. Lythgoe stepped down from the show in 2024 following the allegations. Abdul is the former judge of another popular reality series, 'American Idol.' Nevertheless, 'SYTYCD' returned with Season 18, following another two-year gap, in the spring of 2024. After Twitch's death from su*cide in December 2022, Siwa was joined by the 'Dancing with the Stars' duo Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as judges for the 18th season.

'SYTYCD' debuted on the Fox Network in July 2005 and pulled over 10 million viewers per episode at the height of its popularity. It continued to receive strong viewership over the following seasons, with the Season 8 premiere in 2011 being watched by more than 9.5 million people. It stands in stark contrast to Season 18, which drew just over 1 million viewers for its season premiere and received less than 1 million for its finale.