'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' second trailer hints at surprise returns from 'The Big Bang Theory'

The events of the spinoff will be set in motion after Stuart Bloom, a comic-book store owner, breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.

Fans of 'The Big Bang Theory' have a reason to celebrate. On Tuesday, HBO Max unveiled the trailer for the spinoff 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' set to premiere on July 23, seven years after the original sitcom concluded. According to Variety, the upcoming debut season of the spinoff will consist of 10 episodes, and following the premiere, new episodes will be released every Thursday. The spinoff centers on comic-book store owner Stuart Bloom, who is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard.

Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend, Denise, his geologist friend, Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the a*s, Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, "things don’t go well." Actor Kevin Sussman reprises his role as Stuart, while Lauren Lapkus appears as Denise. John Ross Bowie will appear as Kripke, and Brian Posehn will portray Bert. The spinoff is co-created by Zak Penn, Bill Prady, and Chuck Lorre.

A still from 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: HBO Max)

The first announcement of the spinoff's development was made in April 2023. 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions alongside Warner Bros. Television, and the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Lorre has an overall deal. The spinoff series is written by Lorre, Penn, and Prady, and the trio also serves as the executive producers. Kyle Newacheck is also an executive producer and has directed multiple episodes. Danny Elfman, an Emmy and Grammy Award winner known for his work on several Tim Burton films such as 'Corpse Bride' and 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' has composed original theme music for the upcoming spinoff.

The official poster of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Source: HBO Max)

'The Big Bang Theory' universe is quite sprawling, as 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' will arrive as the fourth show set against the backdrop of the same universe. The original show ran on CBS for 12 seasons and was followed by the prequel series 'Young Sheldon', which ran for 7 seasons and concluded in May 2024. Furthermore, a spinoff of 'Young Sheldon' known as 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' premiered on CBS in October 2024. The series stars Emily Osment and Montana Jordan. 'The Big Bang Theory' is available for streaming on Hulu in the US.