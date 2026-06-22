When does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 drop new episodes? Full release schedule, time and more

'HOTD' Season 3 focuses on the Targaryen family's escalating civil war and begins with the Battle of the Gullet

'House of the Dragon' is finally back on the small screen after two long years. Season 3 of the HBO fantasy drama series premiered on June 21 on HBO. Set 200 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones,' the series focuses on the Targaryens' internal war of succession (called 'Dance of the Dragons') to claim the Iron Throne. It's based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel, 'Fire & Blood,' and centers on the escalating feud between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) as each claims to be the rightful ruler of Westeros. After the first two seasons set the stage for a bloody battle, the show's third installment made a strong comeback by diving straight into the Battle of the Gullet, a devastating naval battle between the Green (supporting Aegon) and the Black (supporting Rhaenyra) factions.

The third season of 'HOTD' also spans eight episodes, which are slated to premiere in HBO's primetime Sunday night slot at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT. The action-packed premiere episode had a runtime of 72 minutes, and it detailed a pivotal moment in the Targaryen civil war. This also marked the longest season premiere in the franchise's history. Take a look at the episode release schedule for 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 below:

Episode 1 - June 21

Episode 2 - June 28

Episode 3 - July 5

Episode 4 - July 12

Episode 5 - July 19

Episode 6 - July 26

Episode 7 - August 2

Episode 8 - August 9

An image of Rhaenyra Targaryen with her son Jace in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 1 (Image Source: HBO | Photograph by Ollie Upton)

Furthermore, the episodes for the show's third chapter have been written by Sara Hess, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett, Shyam Popat, Zenzele Price, and Ti Mikkel. Clare Kilner, Loni Peristere, Nina Lopez-Corrado, and Andrij Parekh serve as the directors for Season 3. The ongoing season also marks the return of Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Harry Collett as Jacaerys 'Jace' Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen, James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, and Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, among others.

An image of Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 Episode 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @houseofthedragonhbo)

Those without a cable connection need not worry, as 'HOTD' is also available to stream on HBO Max. However, fans will need a valid subscription to watch the episodes online. The streaming service offers a basic plan (with ads) for $10.99 per month and $109.00 per year. The ad-free Standard plan costs $18.49 per month or $184.99 per year. Meanwhile, the Premium plan offers added benefits and is priced at $22.99 per month and $229 per year. All episodes of 'House of the Dragon' Season 3 are set to air on Sunday nights on HBO.