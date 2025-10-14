Hilaria Baldwin breaks silence on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ elimination, says she was ‘bullied off the show’

Baldwin and her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from the ABC competition on Disney Night last week

Hilaria Baldwin is calling out online critics who spread negativity about her during her short stint on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34. For the unversed, Baldwin and her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, were eliminated from the ABC competition series last week. In her latest Instagram live session, which took place on October 12, Baldwin candidly spoke about her 'DWTS' journey. In addition to this, Baldwin also shared why she and her partner, Savchenko, were sent home during the Disney week episode, which aired on October 7. As per E! News, while referring to the online criticism she received throughout her time on 'DWTS,' Baldwin said, “I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure. That is for sure.”

While appearing on the show's podcast following her October 9 elimination, Baldwin chatted with the 'DWTS' Season 33 winner, Joey Graziadei, and shed light on the online hate she got during her four weeks on DWTS. "There's a big problem online right now. It's a big problem. We don't see each other. We make enemies out of each other. And I'm talking about my fellow women. Women's inhumanity to women. We need to stop. We will never get anywhere," Baldwin said.

Furthermore, Baldwin used World Mental Health Day to address the “very coordinated, strategic bullying” she faced while on 'Dancing With the Stars.' In the live session, Baldwin said, "I would be remiss if I didn't address the elephant in the room, which is that there was some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks. One of the most common things that people say to me when they meet me—when they actually meet me—is how surprised they are by negativity that I receive because in reality, I am none of the negative things that some people say and that breaks my heart.”

The yoga instructor continued, “They take lives and they demolish mental health, and it's tragic how rampant this behavior is, and countless suffer daily. Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented and outright have lied about me, I know that they'll only be satisfied when I'm gone. It seems that nothing I can say or do will be right in their eyes.” Despite the negativity, Baldwin expressed her deep admiration for all the people who helped her to be a part of 'DWTS.' “I'm so grateful for this experience that I had on Dancing with the Stars. I never thought I would dance again, and I have all of you to thank for writing into the show and making this wild experience happen," she said.

Baldwin's fellow 'DWTS' contestant Andy Richter also addressed the online hate she received in an Instagram video shared on October 8. The comedian said, “Everybody there works just as hard as everybody else and they all deserve to be there. I just don’t know why people have to be so mean. But these are people with families and kids. And these awful things that get said, they’re heard by real people and they hurt real people.”