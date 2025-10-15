Who went home on 'DWTS'? Dedication Night ends with jaw-dropping elimination twist none of us saw coming

'DWTS' Dedication Night which aired on October 14 featured celebrities paying tribute to their loved ones

'DWTS' Dedication Night was an emotional one, and it ended with a major elimination twist. During the latest episode of 'DWTS' Season 34, which saw the light of day on October 14, all the remaining ten couples paid heartfelt tributes to their loved ones with beautiful dance routines. For the first time, the person the celebrities were honoring joined them on the Ballroom floor for an extra special moment. In the episode, former 'DWTS' pro dancer and two-time Mirrorball champion Kym Johnson was a guest judge. The dance troupe entertained the studio audience with performances set to 'Mystical Magical' by Benson Boone and 'Man I Need' by Olivia Dean.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kym Johnson-Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678)

In addition to this, pro dancers Jenna Johnson and Britt Stewart also choreographed a dance routine to 'Green Light' by Lorde. Last week, Hilaria Baldwin and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, were sent home during the Disney Night. And this week again, the fans were ready for another heartbreak. However, things took a surprising turn in the episode as no couple was eliminated during the Dedication Night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

No elimination in the 'DWTS' Dedication Night could potentially add more drama to the upcoming weeks of the ABC dance competition series. There are good chances of a double elimination in the upcoming episodes as well. Up until now, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, TikTok influencer Alix Earle, and 'The Traitors' winner Dylan Efron are the frontrunners of Season 34. On the other hand, the comedian Andy Richter and the 'Boy Meets World' lum, Danielle Fishel, who bagged the lowest scores, must step up their dance game to avoid elimination. 'Dancing With The Stars' airs every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. Along with this, the fans can catch the fresh episodes of the beloved dance show on Hulu the next day.