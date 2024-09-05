'AGT' Season 19: Watch Erica Rhodes's act force fans to rope in Howie Mandel for a thriving comedy career

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: And just like that, the 'America's Got Talent' quarterfinals are over, with just 16 acts remaining to compete for the title of Season 19. All 11 of September 3 performers returned for the two-hour live episode the following day, but Erica Rhodes' elimination upset the fans the most.

Even though aerialist Sebastian Jiménez received the buzzer after a spectacular performance regardless of his partner Sonia Moreno being injured in rehearsals, L6 came back without the advantage of a second song this time around, quick change magician Solange Kardinaly was back to close out the night to much applause, but it was comedian Erica who stood out the most!

LOL alert! 😂 Erica Rhodes had us non stop laughing with her high-pitched hilarity! #AGTQuarterFinals #AGT pic.twitter.com/wBZX1DpzQP — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 4, 2024

Most spectators found Erica's audition to be the highlight of the episode, however others may have been disappointed by her lackluster follow-up. Still, she would make a hilarious sitcom character.

'SNL' should employ her!

Sadly, Erica was eliminated on September 4, even though she had advanced to the Top 5. Her opponents, Brent Street, Solange Kardinaly, and Pranysqa Mishra, left her behind in public votes.

Soon after the elimination, fans took to X to write to judge Howie Mandel, "Howie, you must help this woman get some gigs and become a writer, I like her! She needs a push! Best of luck Erica! You keep going, girl!"

Howie, you must help this woman get some gigs and a writer, I like her! She needs a push! Best of luck Erica! You keep going girl!#quarterfinals #EricaRhodes #AGT @howiemandel https://t.co/1x5VUcYex7 — LadyT🍁Humanity!🌏Hate*Free*Zone🕊HarrisWalz24 JOY (@GetzWants) September 5, 2024

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara wants Erica Rhodes on sitcoms

Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara have different ideas on what Erica should do next. However, only one of them was roasted!

Though to be honest, Simon's roast was more of a light toasting, we think Erica delivered her point rather well. Sofia initially told the competitor, "You are funny, relatable and you have good voice. Your material is amazing. I still think you should be on a sitcom."

While proposing Erica for a comedic role was not exactly a vote of confidence on her ability to win 'AGT' Season 19, hearing that comment from Sofia, of all people, had to feel nice. Sofia appeared in all eleven seasons of 'Modern Family' and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series four times, together with Julie Bowen.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara wants to see Erica Rhodes on sitcoms in the future (X/@ericarhodes/@sofiavergara)

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell wants Erica Rhodes to appear on 'SNL'

Though he'd enjoyed her audition, Simon was less gushing in his comments when he said he didn't laugh this time. He proposed the following, "I think you need to be in something like Saturday Night Live, amongst a lot of other people."

Not simply because of the excitement around the 50th anniversary of the sketch comedy program, but also because we enjoy his notion of her on 'Saturday Night Live'.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell predicts 'SNL' career for Erica Rhodes (X/@simoncowell/@ericarhodes)

Erica Rhodes roasts Simon Cowell in 'AGT' Season 19 Quarter Finals

Erica's performance in the quarterfinals demonstrated her ability to maintain composure under pressure and deliver a hilarious live performance. She even had a lighthearted moment with Simon after the other three judges' applause failed to elicit the intended response.

Following his criticism, she stated, "Because it was so much lady material, maybe?"

Oddly enough, that was enough to make Simon giggle. She swiftly replied that "Simon's not" was at the top of her list when 'AGT' host Terry Crews asked who provides her a lift to the airport, a nod to one of her gags.

Overall, she made us laugh and, in our opinion, demonstrated her abilities as a comedian and a live performer on camera.

'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell gets roasted by Erica Rhodes (X/@simoncowell/@ericarhodes)

