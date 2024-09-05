'AGT' Season 19: Watch 10-year-old Pranysqa Mishra’s epic rendition of a massive Miley Cyrus hit

Pranysqa Mishra’s powerful rendition of a Miley Cyrus hit in the 'AGT' Season 19 semifinals has positioned her as a frontrunner for the NBC title

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: A 10-year-old Tampa, Florida, singing star Pranysqa Mishra stunned everyone with her incredible performance of Miley Cyrus's hit song 'Wrecking Ball' during the 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 quarterfinals. Following that performance, America voted Pranysqa Mishra into the semi-finals of the competition, where she seems poised to make a strong bid for the title this year.

Pranysqa, who earlier in the season earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer, showcased her extraordinary talent once again on Tuesday with a breathtaking performance. Closing the show on the September 3 episode, Pranysqa delivered a performance that was nothing short of spectacular.

Voice of an angel alert! 😇 Pranysqa Mishra just took us to vocal heaven! #AGTQuarterFinals #AGT pic.twitter.com/0HtoflTGIN — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 4, 2024

Choosing the Miley Cyrus song was an unexpected yet masterful decision. Given her outstanding performance, Pranysqa should have no trouble advancing to the next round of the competition. Pranysqa tackled the emotionally charged ballad with a level of elegance and maturity beyond her years, earning high praise from the judges for her performance. Heidi described it best by saying Pranysqa "nailed that big song," while Simon Cowell's comment that the performance was "surprising" was the perfect cherry on top.

'AGT' Season 19 singer Pranysqa Mishra earned Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer earlier in the season (@nbc)

10-year-old 'AGT' Season 19 frontrunner Pranysqa Mishra comes with NBA, NHL, and MLB experience

Pranysqa possesses a soulful, R&B voice that is unmatched. From a young age, she has been deeply passionate about singing. Despite her short time in the spotlight, she has already performed the national anthems for major league teams across the NBA, NHL, MLB, and other sports.

Pranysqa is also renowned for her athletic performances outside 'AGT', including her renditions of the Star-Spangled Banner and the Indian national anthem during NCAA basketball games in February 2021. Actor Danny DeVito gave her a standing ovation when she introduced the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships. Pranysqa has also graced the stage at NHL and NBA games.

'AGT' Season 19 singer has also graced the stage at NHL and NBA games (Instagram/@pranysqamishra)

'AGT' Season 19 frontrunner Pranysqa Mishra credits her grandma for her thriving career

Pranysqa considers her grandmother, whom she called immediately after her AGT audition, as her primary source of inspiration and the motivation behind her rising career. “My grandma always tells me to sing my heart out and that one day I would have a big stage,” she revealed before the audition, continuing, “My dream is coming true. I can’t believe it," she added.

'AGT' Season 19 singer considers her grandmother as her primary source of inspiration (Instagram/@pranysqamishra)

'AGT' Season 19 frontrunner Pranysqa Mishra is a blend of pop and soul

Pranysqa is a lively and diverse vocalist, skilled in pop, soul, and various other genres. She performs a wide range of songs, including the national anthem and hits by Demi Lovato, Celine Dion, Sia, and Miley, including "Skyscraper" and "My Heart Will Go On."

When asked by the hosts of Great Day Live in Tampa in 2023 about what she enjoys most about being a singer, Pranysqa shared that she loves performing high-pitched songs, with Beyoncé's 'Listen' being her favorite. This choice is sure to captivate both the audience and viewers in the finals.

'AGT' Season 19 singer Pranysqa Mishra loves performing high-pitched songs (@nbc)

Watch 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.