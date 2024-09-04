'AGT' Season 19 judge Sofia Vergara claps back at Howie Mandel for criticizing a powerful act

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: During 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, things got heated between judges Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel after Howie criticized a powerful performance. The act, which had left many in the audience impressed, didn’t seem to win over Howie. He expressed his disappointment, suggesting that the performance didn't live up to his expectations.

Sofia, however, was quick to defend the performers. She disagreed with Howie’s harsh critique, and with her signature humor, she playfully dragged him down. "Not everyone can appreciate true talent, Howie," Sofia remarked, her words met with applause and laughter from the audience.

The quarterfinals delivered an array of captivating performances but the standout moment came when Simon Cowell awarded his Golden Buzzer to the aerial duo Sebastián and Sonia. Despite a setback when Sonia injured her arm, Sebastián’s solo performance captivated the judges, leading Simon to make the bold move of sending them straight to the finals.

Who did Simon Cowell save with the Golden Buzzer on 'AGT' Season 19?

In the fourth live show of 'America’s Got Talent' Season 19, Simon Cowell used his Golden Buzzer to advance Sebastián and Sonia, an aerial duo. The pair faced a setback when Sonia fractured her arm during rehearsals. Despite this, Sebastián performed alone, delivering a captivating solo routine to 'In My Blood'.

The performance deeply impressed Simon, who praised Sebastián's determination and resilience. Simon described the act as the best reaction of the night and felt it was deserving of the Golden Buzzer. This means Sebastián and Sonia are now automatically qualified for the finals, bypassing the need for further public voting in the quarterfinal.

Sofia Vergara praised Erica as the 'best comedian'

Sofia Vergara called Erica Rhodes the "best comedian" as she delivered a set that included jokes about her voice, age, and dating life, making the audience laugh with her honest and humorous takes on personal experiences. Sofia was particularly impressed with Erica's material and her ability to connect with the audience. She described Erica’s performance as “amazing” and highlighted her belief that Erica could excel on a sitcom due to her engaging and relatable comedy style.

Rhodes performed a comedy set that featured jokes about her own voice, age, dating life, and experiences being called "a lady" in public. Despite criticism from other judges, Sofia's praise did give her some hope to excel in the competition.