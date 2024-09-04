'AGT' Season 19: Simon Cowell ditches top acts to award 'pity' Golden Buzzer

Some believe 'AGT' Season 19 judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer choice was influenced by 'pity' after Sonia Moreno's injury

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 aerialist duo Sebastián Jiménez and Sonia Moreno recently earned Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer and secured a spot in the semi-finals. However, Quarterfinals Round 4 showcased a series of talented contestants who also deserved Simon's Golden Buzzer, leading some to suggest that his choice may have been influenced by a sense of 'pity.'

Sebastián and Sonia faced a significant setback just before their major performance. During rehearsals, Sonia injured her arm and was unable to perform. Despite this, Sebastián chose to proceed with the show and delivered a solo Quarterfinals routine to Shawn Mendes's 'In My Blood'. The NBC show contestants twirled, spun, and flaunted his gravity-defying aerial silks. Despite Sebastián’s outstanding performance, Simon awarded him the Golden Buzzer largely due to his setback. Sebastián would likely have received enough viewer votes to reach the semi-finals, allowing Simon to potentially save other talented artists like Brent Street, Pranysqa Mishra, and Solange Kardinaly.

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Sebastián Jiménez reflects on winning Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Sebastián Jiménez was thrilled to win Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer and his partner Sonia Moreno instantly ran to him for a kiss to celebrate the milestone moment. However, Sebastián expressed that he struggled to perform the act effectively without his partner on stage.

The NBC show star shared, "Right now we feel like everything was worth it. It was a really hard day, I only had three days to [put together] this act, and I just [wanted to do] the best as I could."

'AGT' Season 19 contestant Sebastián Jiménez was thrilled to win Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer (@nbc)

Will Sebastián Jiménez and Sonia Moreno win 'AGT' Season 19?

'AGT' Season 19 contestants Sebastián Jiménez and Sonia Moreno have made it to the finale, where they will compete alongside the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Airfootworks, and other talented performers. Sonia's injury has likely increased the chances of the acrobat duo receiving more sympathy votes from viewers, which could help them secure a spot in the Top 5 acts.

Additionally, many other talented contestants will be competing in the finale, all aiming to surpass Sebastián and Sonia. The acrobat duo will need to elevate their performance if they want to win this season.

Sebastián Jiménez and Sonia Moreno hope to win 'AGT' Season 19 (@nbc)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on NBC on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET.