When will 'AGT' Season 19 finale air? A look at release date and time of star-studded two-part grand event

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 finale will be aired in two parts on NBC

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: The highly anticipated finale of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 is just around the corner, and excitement is building among fans and contestants alike! This season began with 44 acts, each showcasing a diverse array of talent that has captured the hearts of viewers. Now, after a thrilling series of performances and eliminations, we have our 11 finalists, all vying for the coveted title of champion. One of these exceptional performers will claim the winner’s trophy and a substantial cash prize. The show is hosted by the charismatic Terry Crews, who brings his unique energy to the stage. The judging panel, featuring industry heavyweights Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel, has delivered insightful critiques and feedback throughout the competition, heightening the drama and excitement of the show. As we approach the grand finale, the tension and anticipation continue to build, making it a must-watch event for all talent show enthusiasts!

'America's Got Talent' Season 19finale is set to take place over two thrilling nights. The first part, showcasing an array of breathtaking performances by the talented finalists, will air on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Following this, viewers will have to wait just one more week for the second part, where the results will be revealed. This climactic conclusion to the season will air on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on NBC. On this day, the identity of the winner will finally be revealed, marking a significant moment in the competition and the culmination of the contestants' hard work and dedication throughout the season. Make sure to tune in for both nights of excitement as we celebrate the incredible talent showcased in this season's finale.

How to watch the 'AGT' Season 19 finale?

The grand finale of 'AGT' Season 19 can be viewed live on NBC. Viewers with a standard TV subscription can access new episodes on NBC. In addition to this, the episodes can be streamed on other platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. The new episodes will also be available on Peacock the following day.

What to expect from 'AGT' Season 19 finale?

In the two-part finale of Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent', viewers tuning in to NBC can look forward to an exhilarating showcase featuring the top 11 finalists who have captivated audiences throughout the season. Among the standout acts are the incredibly talented Hakuna Matata Acrobats, the innovative group Airfootworks, and the mesmerizing performer Dee Dee Simon, along with several other remarkable contestants.

In the first part of the finale, each finalist will take to the stage, giving it their all to impress the judges and secure a coveted spot as the ultimate winner of this prestigious competition. With the stakes higher than ever, each act will strive to showcase their unique talents and artistry. In the second part of the finale, the moment everyone has been waiting for will arrive as the results are revealed, determining who will be crowned the AGT champion. The suspense and excitement will be palpable as fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of this thrilling competition.

What will the winner of 'AGT' Season 19 get?

The winner of Season 19 of 'America's Got Talent' will be awarded an impressive cash prize totaling $1 million, along with the highly coveted opportunity to secure a residency in Las Vegas, a dream destination for many performers. This prestigious recognition not only highlights their extraordinary talent but also opens the door to a world of possibilities in the entertainment capital of the world. The combination of a substantial financial reward and the chance to showcase their skills in such a renowned venue makes this competition a life-changing experience for the winner.

'AGT' Season 19 frontrunner Reid Wilson hopes to win NBC show's coveted title

Reid Wilson, a prominent contender in the 19th season of 'America's Got Talent' is filled with optimism and determination as he aims to secure the prestigious title of the show, which airs on NBC. His journey through the competition has been marked by impressive performances and a growing fan base, all of which have bolstered his confidence in his pursuit of victory.

As Reid navigates the challenges of the competition, he remains focused on showcasing his unique talents and captivating the judges and audience alike. With each passing episode, he is not only striving to prove himself as a worthy competitor but also to fulfill his dream of being crowned the champion of this beloved talent show.

