'AGT' Season 19: Heidi Klum slams Howie Mandel's remark about L6

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Episode 15, the vocal group L6 returned to the stage with a heartfelt performance of "Rewrite the Stars" from 'The Greatest Showman.' Their rendition aimed to showcase their powerful vocal range and unity. Despite the recent challenges they faced, including the devastation from a hurricane that struck their home, the group delivered a performance that was both emotionally and technically impressive.

Howie Mandel criticized the group, calling their act “corny” and suggesting it didn't fit into today's music landscape. He was skeptical about their ability to succeed in the modern music scene. On the other hand, Heidi Klum took a more positive stance. She was deeply impressed by L6’s vocal performance and their ability to return to the stage with such strength. Klum praised their act as "Broadway-worthy," emphasizing their impressive vocal harmonies and the emotional depth they brought to the performance. She appreciated the group's dedication and talent, contrasting sharply with Mandel’s more critical view.

Howie Mandel praises Erica Rhodes's 'memorable' act

In the recent episode of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19, Howie Mandel gave high praise to Erica Rhodes, a comedian who delivered a standout performance. Howie was particularly impressed by her humor, describing her as "so real, so comfortable," and he noted that she was "so memorable."

He supported her performance with a standing ovation, emphasizing how her authenticity and ability to connect with the audience made her one of the most notable acts of the night. Howie's admiration for Erica highlighted her strong presence on the show, making her a favorite in the competition.

Heidi Klum gets slammed by Simon Cowell

Heidi Klum recently faced criticism from fellow judge Simon Cowell. Simon publicly slammed Heidi for being too positive in her feedback to contestants, accusing her of not being honest in her reviews. He said, "You can’t just tell everyone they’re good if you don’t feel it," suggesting that Heidi's tendency to always praise the acts, even when they might not deserve it, is a problem. Simon’s remarks have sparked rumors about whether Heidi’s role on the show might be at risk. Some people are now wondering if this criticism could lead to changes in the judging panel. Despite the tension, Heidi has continued to express her support for the contestants, often highlighting their efforts and unique talents.