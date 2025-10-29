Why was Elaine Hendrix absent from ‘DWTS’ Halloween night? Find out if ‘The Parent Trap’ star’s coming back

A sudden medical scare forces a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ favorite to miss the Halloween show, yet their story on the dance floor may not be over.

Halloween night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ didn’t go quite as planned for actress Elaine Hendrix. 'The Parent Trap’ favorite was noticeably missing from the ballroom during the show’s spooky-themed episode after being hospitalized with a painful rib injury sustained during Argentine tango rehearsals. Instead, Hendrix’s professional dance partner, Alan Bersten, represented their duo on stage. The judges, including guest panelist Cheryl Burke, reviewed footage of their rehearsal. As per Entertainment Weekly, they gave the performance solid marks, with all four awarding 8s for a total of 32 points.

Despite not performing live, Hendrix’s fans are still able to cast their votes for her. And according to Bersten, there’s hope she’ll be back on the dance floor soon. During a chat with co-host Julianne Hough in the skybox, Bersten revealed that doctors have cleared Hendrix to return if she advances past this week’s elimination. The 54-year-old actress addressed her absence directly from the hospital, sharing an emotional video on Instagram. “Hi, so obviously I’m not in the ballroom,” Hendrix began, lying in her hospital bed. “I injured my ribs during ‘Defying Gravity,’ and today they just seized up and I couldn’t move.”

She went on to say her doctor expects her to recover quickly: “With a day or two of rest, I should be able to return.” In her caption, Hendrix shared how heartbroken she was to miss her favorite night of the competition. As quoted by Deadline, “Halloween is my favorite, and I’m devastated,” she wrote. “I was beyond excited to share what we had worked so hard on, although you’ll see a version of it. With your support, I'll be back in the ballroom next week. I want nothing more.” Earlier rehearsal footage aired during the episode showed the grueling circumstances leading up to her injury.

Hendrix joked about a previous setback, saying, “Because of my titanium joint, I ripped half the skin off the bottom of my right foot. Perfect for Halloween! It’s ghoulish.” Moments later, the lighthearted mood shifted when she suddenly clutched her side in pain. Bersten recalled, “All of the sudden, Elaine kind of throws, and she can't move and can't breathe and something happened with her rib.” The segment concluded with Hendrix being carefully escorted from the studio on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. After the prerecorded footage aired, the ballroom audience gave a standing ovation in support of the actress.

The judges praised both her commitment and Bersten’s efforts to carry the performance. Derek Hough called Hendrix “a born performer,” while Burke noted she’s been “a little underrated” this season. Bruno Tonioli commended Bersten’s “great job,” emphasizing the “layer of sultriness” that made their tango stand out. Just last week, Hendrix and Bersten earned an impressive 36 for their performance, one of their highest scores yet. With the judges’ encouragement and fans rallying behind her, Hendrix seems more determined than ever to make a strong return to the competition floor once she’s fully healed.