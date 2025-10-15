‘Parent Trap’ stars reunite on ‘DWTS’ Dedication Night—and the surprise moment melts hearts

Elaine Hendrix and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, performed a foxtrot routine to 'This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)' by Natalie Cole

Dennis Quaid made an appearance on 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 34; the 71-year-old actor was on the ABC dance competition sets to support his 'Parent Trap' co-star Elaine Hendrix. People spotted Quaid backstage just moments before Hendrix and her pro partner, Alan Bersten, hit the stage to perform their foxtrot routine, which was set to 'This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)' by Natalie Cole for the show's Dedication Night. In the episode, Hendrix dedicated her performance to her friend and fellow 'Parent Trap' star Lisa Ann Walter, who also joined the duo on the ballroom floor.

Following the performance, Quaid was seen patting Hendrix on the shoulders, and throughout the act, he kept cheering for his 'Parent Trap' co-star. After the performance, Hendrix lauded the audience and her fans, saying, "It means everything to me, the love and support of the people who are here and the people who aren't here. I just I feel so much love. And when you are lucky enough to have these kind of people in your life, you have to hold on to them because they're lifers."

Soon after, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said, "What a wonderful way to celebrate friendship." On the other hand, Derek Hough shed light on Walter's strong pivots and critiqued Elaine's shoulder placement. When guest judge Kym Herjavec was asked to share her feedback on the performance, she said, "That made my heart happy." At last, Bruno Tonioli stated that it seemed like the duo had a "very good time," and he described their performance as "Pure Hollywood." Eventually, Hendrix and Bersten bagged an overall score of 30 out of 40 points from the judges' panel.

'DWTS' fans, too, couldn't stop themselves from gushing over the performance. Taking to the comments section of their performance posted on YouTube, one social media user wrote, "ABSOLUTELY UNDERSCORED. Elaine was elegant and super polished. Alan killed it with the choreo and incorporating Lisa (who needs to join next season!) Two sevens was WILD compared to other scores. Should’ve gotten some." A second user who penned, "This was so good, did not deserve 7s at all. I love their friendship so much and Lisa looked pretty good! She should be on the show in the future! They both looked absolutely gorgeous."

A third netizen echoed the same sentimet, writing, "You could’ve told me this was a Trio Week dance and I would’ve believed you cuz this absolutely FLAWLESS! Lisa wasn’t even the contestant and performed with so much charisma right next to Elaine… such a fun & authentic Foxtrot! I give it an 8." Another user exclaimed, "Everyone sobbed during Robert's and then started smiling seeing Elaine's Props to who planned that."