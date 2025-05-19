'DWTS' pro Alan Bersten just named his dream celeb partners — and one’s already an ABC fan favorite

'Dancing With The Stars' pro Alan Bersten has already created a list of celebrity partners with whom he would like to share the stage! During his latest interview with Soaps.com while promoting his partnership with New York Runners, the 30-year-old ballroom dancer revealed the names of three celebrities he would love to collaborate with on the ABC dance competition. “I have three right now. Jennifer Love Hewitt because she’s awesome and the coolest person ever. Livvy Dunne, because she just finished gymnastics at LSU, and maybe she has some time to do the show, and it would be great. And then Paige Bueckers. She’s a basketball player and could be cool," Bersten shared.

Bersten is experienced in working with celebrities, so it wouldn't be hard for him to hit the stage with any of the above three. In the same interview, Bersten also stated that he has working experience with athletes after competing with Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher on 'DWTS' Season 33. “That athlete mentality is a lot of fun. Ilona was so good on social media as well. It was nice to have somebody who’s so athletic and has such a good personality,” Bersten told the media outlet.

For the unversed, let us share with you that Bersten and his partner Maher reached the finals, but unfortunately, they failed to clinch the prestigious mirrorball trophy. Then, Bersten and Maher finished as the runners-up. Then, 'The Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei and his dance partner Jenna Johnson were announced as the winners of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 during the grand finale that took place on November 26, 2024.

In the previous seasons, Bersten has been paired up with different celebrities like 'Zoey 101 actress' Jamie Lynn Spears, country music singer Jessie James Decker, 'The Talk' co-host Amanda Kloots, Disney Channel star Skai Jackson, 'The Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown, and supermodel Alexis Ren among many others. Bersten's first win on the show came in Season 28 when he was partnered with Brown.

While appearing in an episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', Bersten and Brown offered a token of thanks to everyone who voted for them. At one point during the episode, Bersten spilled the beans on the big win and went on to say, "I can’t believe this happened," while holding the mirrorball trophy. “Guys, this is the coolest thing in the world, and I just want to say thank you, we want to say thank you,” Bersten said at that time, as per People magazine.

As of this moment, Robert Irwin, the son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, is the only confirmed contestant for the upcoming season 34 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' When Bersten was asked to share his thoughts on Robert, the younger brother of Bindi Irwin, he replied, “He’s gonna do amazing. He’s such a lovable person. Bindi is for sure gonna help him out. He’s just so eager and got the right personality. He’s got the right attitude for the show, and he’s in great shape. Everything’s going for him. He’s gonna do really well. I don’t know who his partner is gonna be, obviously, but I’m jealous that it won’t be me."