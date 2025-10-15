Awkward moment on ‘DWTS’ as Derek Hough may have accidentally revealed gender of first baby with Hayley Erbert

"His wife fuming right now," shared a fan after Derek Hough's major slip-up on 'DWTS'

Derek Hough may have accidentally blurted out a major secret! The 'Dancing with the Stars' judge has been grabbing major headlines for both his professional and personal life. Hough, who has been judging Season 34 of the dance show, is also getting ready to become a father, with his wife Hayley Erbert expecting. However, in a surprising turn of events, he blurted out the gender of his baby in a blink-and-miss moment. While he tried to cover the mishap, the damage was already done as sharp-eyed fans quickly noticed.

A still of Derek Hough from 'DWTS' (Image Source: ABC | @dancingwiththestars )

On 'Dancing With the Stars' Dedication Night on Tuesday, October 14, judge Hough praised Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and her partner Ezra Sosa for their Viennese Waltz to John Mayer's 'Daughters,' dedicated to her father, Timothy Chiles, who appeared in the performance, as per People. Hough shared, "Watching you two dance really made me excited to have that, my own moment with my…," pausing briefly before finishing, "my own child."

He added, "It's so beautiful. There's a tenderness. It was simple. There was a care to it. It was just a really beautiful dance. And I hope you both cherish that moment." Hough concluded, "Well done," after the performance. However, fans couldn't help but wonder if Hugh accidentally revealed the gender of his child, with many expressing their opinions on X. One shared, "#dwts Hayley to Derek after the show bc he revealed the gender of their baby by accident," while another commented, "Did Derek Hough just almost subtly announce he’s having a baby girl? And is his wife fuming right now?" A fan remarked, "Not derek accidentally revealing that he's def having a baby girl."

#dwts Hayley to Derek after the show bc he revealed the gender of their baby by accident pic.twitter.com/9S7rnnFYqa — emilie 🕺 (@adelerobak) October 15, 2025

Notably, Hough and his wife, Hayley, announced they are expecting their first child in a sweet Instagram video on Tuesday, July 22, less than two years after their August 2023 wedding in Monterey County, California. In the video, Hough walks over to Hayley and the couple embraces while overlooking a scenic view. Hayley then shows a strip of sonogram photos to the camera as they smile and sway in the sunlight. They captioned the post, "We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Erbert Hough (@hayley.erbert)

Hough also recently celebrated Hayley's 31st birthday on Saturday, October 11, with a "babymoon" getaway, as per People. Sharing a video from their trip, he wrote on Instagram, "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife, @hayley.erbert. Celebrating you in our special place, where time slows down, and everything just makes sense. This little babymoon has been magic, just us before we welcome our greatest adventure yet." He also shared Instagram Stories calling Hayley "My Joy," "My Queen," "My Rockstar," and more.