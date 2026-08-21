‘Save the Last Dance’ actress rumored to join ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast as premiere nears

‘DWTS’ Season 35's confirmed cast members include Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Maura Higgins

‘DWTS’ Season 35 has caused a wave of excitement, and fans are eager to find out which celebrities will join the dance competition series. As rumors flood social media, another name has been added to the list of potential contestants: ‘Save the Last Dance’ star Julia Stiles. According to dwtsreport, @thekristynburtt reported that the iconic 90s actress will join the dance competition with pro dancer Ezra Sosa as her partner.

​Along with that, some Reddit users shared a picture via the discussion board titled “Who is this person?” One user, Matthew_Anzalonw, asked, “Does anyone know who she is?” The picture showed a blonde woman driving a car to the show’s Los Angeles studios. Seeing the image, many fans speculated that it was Julia. Fans also noticed that her hair and nails appeared to match those in a picture Stiles shared on August 16, further fueling speculation that she was the mystery woman. The picture was uploaded on August 16, 2026, with the caption, “Ready for LA like…”

In response, another user, Specialist-Taro9514, responded, "Julia Stiles?!?!? Omgggggg! Another person, Traditional_Smell_53, replied, “I would love Julia Stiles.” Reddit user DaisyandBella chimed in and shared a screenshot from Julia’s Instagram post. Others mentioned that Julia follows “the whole cast” from ‘DWTS’ and is a “big fan.” Excellent-Medicine29 commented, “Her and Stephani only followed eachother yesterday. But she’s followed Ezra for while now.” To that, DaisyandBella replied, “Good chance she’s Ezra’s partner then.”

​Apart from Julia Stiles, other rumored contestants include: Giada De Laurentiis, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Dewan, Taylor Hanson, Jutta Leerdam, Ezra Frech, Tyler Cameron, Tatyana Ali, Connor Wood, Connor Leavitt, and Sarah Jane Nader. However, the confirmed cast members are Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez (with Witney Carson as his partner), and Maura Higgins.