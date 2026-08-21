MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Save the Last Dance’ actress rumored to join ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast as premiere nears

‘DWTS’ Season 35's confirmed cast members include Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez, and Maura Higgins
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Julia Stiles on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @missjuliastiles)
Julia Stiles on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @missjuliastiles)

‘DWTS’ Season 35 has caused a wave of excitement, and fans are eager to find out which celebrities will join the dance competition series. As rumors flood social media, another name has been added to the list of potential contestants: ‘Save the Last Dance’ star Julia Stiles. According to dwtsreport, @thekristynburtt reported that the iconic 90s actress will join the dance competition with pro dancer Ezra Sosa as her partner.

​Along with that, some Reddit users shared a picture via the discussion board titled “Who is this person?” One user, Matthew_Anzalonw, asked, “Does anyone know who she is?” The picture showed a blonde woman driving a car to the show’s Los Angeles studios. Seeing the image, many fans speculated that it was Julia. Fans also noticed that her hair and nails appeared to match those in a picture Stiles shared on August 16, further fueling speculation that she was the mystery woman. The picture was uploaded on August 16, 2026, with the caption, “Ready for LA like…”

Who is this person?
by u/Matthew_Anzalonw in dancingwiththestars

In response, another user, Specialist-Taro9514, responded, "Julia Stiles?!?!? Omgggggg! Another person, Traditional_Smell_53, replied, “I would love Julia Stiles.” Reddit user DaisyandBella chimed in and shared a screenshot from Julia’s Instagram post. Others mentioned that Julia follows “the whole cast” from ‘DWTS’ and is a “big fan.” Excellent-Medicine29 commented, “Her and Stephani only followed eachother yesterday. But she’s followed Ezra for while now.” To that, DaisyandBella replied, “Good chance she’s Ezra’s partner then.”

​Apart from Julia Stiles, other rumored contestants include: Giada De Laurentiis, Harry Shum Jr., Jenna Dewan, Taylor Hanson, Jutta Leerdam, Ezra Frech, Tyler Cameron, Tatyana Ali, Connor Wood, Connor Leavitt, and Sarah Jane Nader.  However, the confirmed cast members are Ciara Miller, Jackson Olson, Guillermo Rodriguez (with Witney Carson as his partner), and Maura Higgins.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Who won HOH on ‘Big Brother’ 28 tonight? Fan favorite takes control for the second time after Kamu's exit
BIG BROTHER

Who won HOH on ‘Big Brother’ 28 tonight? Fan favorite takes control for the second time after Kamu's exit

After Kamu's eviction from the competition, a previously appointed HOH regained control of the BB house
1 hour ago
Are Michelle and Cameron still together? ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 couple gears up for Decision Day
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

Are Michelle and Cameron still together? ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 couple gears up for Decision Day

Michelle and Cameron's fans have been looking for clues about their relationship status ahead of the Season 20 finale
2 hours ago
Who was evicted from ‘Big Brother’ tonight? Season 28 Week 6 elimination results revealed
BIG BROTHER

Who was evicted from ‘Big Brother’ tonight? Season 28 Week 6 elimination results revealed

After Rick Devens used his Diamond Power of Veto, Kamu, Angela, and Haley found themselves in danger
8 hours ago
‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 couple calls it quits just before Decision Day
MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT (2014)

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 20 couple calls it quits just before Decision Day

Caitlin and Devin’s differences over affection and independence were explored in 'Married at First Sight' as they approached Decision Day.
15 hours ago
‘The Rookie’ star might be joining ‘DWTS’ Season 35 and she's got some serious skills
DANCING WITH THE STARS

‘The Rookie’ star might be joining ‘DWTS’ Season 35 and she's got some serious skills

‘The Rookie’ star with a dance background is rumored to be on the upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast list.
1 day ago
‘DWTS’ Season 35 rumored to add ‘Bachelorette’ fan favorite as fans spot clues
THE BACHELORETTE (2003)

‘DWTS’ Season 35 rumored to add ‘Bachelorette’ fan favorite as fans spot clues

Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Jackson Olson, and more are confirmed to join ‘DWTS’ Season 35
1 day ago
‘RHOBH’ Season 16 welcomes ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star with a history of tension
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

‘RHOBH’ Season 16 welcomes ‘Million Dollar Listing’ star with a history of tension

Tracy Tutor joins ‘RHOBH’ Season 16 with ties to Kyle Richards and a history of tension with Dorit Kemsley
1 day ago
Who went home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Latest elimination results revealed
REALITY TV

Who went home on ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ tonight? Latest elimination results revealed

After Team Orange won the daily challenge, captains Izzy and Will chose the participants for the upcoming elimination challenge.
1 day ago
‘Earle Meets World’ trailer sets release date as Alix Earle confronts ‘Team Braxton’
REALITY TV

‘Earle Meets World’ trailer sets release date as Alix Earle confronts ‘Team Braxton’

‘Earle Meets World’ gives fans a closer look at Alix Earle’s personal life, family, and controversy with Alex Cooper, Tom Brady, and more.
1 day ago
How to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? New voting rule explained
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

How to vote on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21? New voting rule explained

There is a brand new way to vote on ‘AGT’ Season 21 this year, and it is not on the app or website
2 days ago