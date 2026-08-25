Who was eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ tonight? Semifinal results revealed

Allen Genkin, Selena Hamilton, Adele Zaikman, and AJ Pritchard were paired with ‘DWTS’ pro dancers in the latest episode

As the ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ finale approaches, the competition is heating up. The latest episode, which aired on August 24, featured the four remaining contestants, Allen Genkin, Selena Hamilton, Adele Zaikman, and AJ Pritchard, taking the stage for two performances. The top 4 participants were paired with ‘DWTS’ pro dancers. Allen danced with Witney Carson, Selena with Jan Ravnik, Adele with Gleb Savchenko, and AJ with Rylee Arnold. The show welcomed guest judge Kym Johnson, who gave feedback alongside the show's regular judges, Shirley and Mark Ballas.

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring Mark Ballas and Shirley Ballas with the guest judge Kym Johnson (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Before Allen and Witney performed a jive, the latter talked to the judges about her partner. “He’s so nice to dance with, but I think he could work on believing in himself a little bit more. That will allow him to really make the choreography pop.” As for their dance, Shirley stated that the choreography was “really excellent.” Mark declared it his “favorite jive” of the season and also appreciated Allen’s skills. Selena and Jan then took the stage for a salsa routine, and the pro noted, “She (Selena) took the lead right away. Her eye is very TV, very entertaining.” All the judges were surprised by the duo's performance and praised them. The guest judge referred to Selena as a “star” and noted that it was “such clever choreography.”

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

Next up was Adele and Gleb, who performed a samba. The pro dancer said Adele was “so well-trained” in ballroom and created choreography that was “authentic to the style.” The guest judge complimented her and noted, “Adele, you absolutely nailed it. That was like a professional number you would see on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’” Mark and Shirley also praised the performance, with Mark calling it “damn near perfect.”

A still from ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ featuring Allen and Witney (Image Source: Disney | Photo By Vince Valitutti)

AJ and Rylee then performed a cha-cha routine. Shirley appreciated AJ’s skills and how he was “leading” Rylee on the dance floor, allowing her to shine on stage. The guest judge agreed, and Mark said he was looking for more “soul and funk and grit” in AJ’s performance. The episode also featured a second performance from the remaining dancers. Selena and Allen delivered a quickstep routine while Adele and AJ performed a foxtrot. By the end of the episode, the judges had to make a difficult decision, and unfortunately, Allen was sent home. As a result, Selena, AJ, and Adele became the three finalists who will compete in the upcoming ‘Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro’ finale on Monday, August 31, 2026.