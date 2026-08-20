Is Jenna Dewan joining ‘DWTS’ Season 35? Here’s what we know

‘The Rookie’ star with a dance background is rumored to be on the upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast list.

As the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS) Season 35 premiere nears, social media has been circulating numerous celebrities’ names as rumored cast members for the dance competition series. Previously, rumors suggested that Taylor Hanson might be one of the celebrity contestants. Other notable rumors include celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, ‘The Bachelorette’ star Tyler Cameron, and more. As of now, confirmed cast members are ‘Summer House’ star Ciara Miller, ‘The Traitors’ alum Maura Higgins, sports personality Jackson Olson, and ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ star Guillermo Rodriguez. Along with that, ‘DWTS’ pro dancer Witney Carson recently revealed that she will be seen with Guillermo via ‘Good Morning America.”

As for rumored cast members, the list has been growing amid fans’ speculations. Here are a few Reddit discussion boards discussing rumored celebrities who could be participating in the upcoming season. According to a Reddit discussion board, “dancingwiththestars” user Kiwi19945 shared an “Updated List of Celebrities for DWTS35.” Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan is one of the rumored cast members, set to join the dance competition’s upcoming season. Reddit user TheRedCuddler wrote, “I think it’s a great mix of nostalgia picks (Tatyana, Tyler Hansen), reality show staples (Tyler C, Maura, Connor L), and well-known curve balls (Guillermo, Jenna, Harry, Giada). I’m less familiar with the social media/influencer folks, but I think the Savannah Banana guy and Ezra will be really fun to watch, and the Nader sister is an easy first out.” Another user jerseygirl2006 wrote, “If it’s Julia Stiles I’m gonna need her and Jenna Dewan to have a dance off!”

Another Reddit discussion board, titled “Looks like Jenna is meeting her partner” by user Empty_Position_4082, shared Jenna’s Instagram story, where she mentioned, “Excited for today.” The user hinted that Jenna might be meeting her pro-dance partner for upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season 35. The discussion board soon filled with comments about who Jenna might be paired with. A few users suggested that she might get paired with pro dancer Ezra Sosa. A user, Fishstickonastick, commented, “If we have Ezra and Jenna as celebs and Allen as the new pro, it’s going to be really confusing real quick.”

Jenna Dewan and Nathan Fillion in 'The Rookie' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @therookieabc)

Another user, Key-Wheel123, commented, “I think Ezra will get Jenna or Dani. They’ll give him a seasoned pro to do right by him. They know the process and the stakes of the show and can choreograph and teach easily at this point. ABC will do right by his story and journey.” With the upcoming official ‘DWTS’ Season 35 cast list unveiling on September 2, viewers will learn more about the confirmed celebrities joining the show. If ‘The Rookie’ star Jenna Dewan is also one of them, it surely would be a treat for her fans, as she has an exciting dance background. That makes her a strong contender in the competition.