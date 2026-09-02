‘DWTS’ Season 35 reveals major change coming after ‘The Next Pro’

The full cast and remaining partnerships for 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 will be unveiled on 'GMA' on September 2

‘Dancing With the Stars’ will return for Season 35 with the same judging and hosting teams, despite speculation that the judges’ panel could expand. ABC confirmed the lineup during the September 1 episode of ‘Good Morning America.’ The announcement came one day before the full celebrity cast and pro pairings were scheduled to be revealed. Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli are set to return to the judges’ table in the upcoming season.

Inaba and Tonioli have served as judges since the competition began, while Hough spent nearly a decade as a professional dancer before joining the judging panel in Season 29. He won the Mirrorball Trophy six times during his time as a pro. Speaking on ‘GMA,’ Hough said, “You can expect what you know and love about ‘Dancing With the Stars’ but also an energized show. We have so much momentum. The cast is incredible. The pros are energized.” He added, “It’s going to be an incredible season. I cannot wait.”

L-R: Carrie Ann Inaba, Alfonso Ribeiro, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli discuss ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 on ‘Good Morning America’ (Image Source: ABC)

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro are also returning as co-hosts. Ribeiro competed with Witney Carson in Season 19 and won the Mirrorball before moving into a hosting role. Julianne won Seasons 4 and 5 as a professional dancer, served as a judge during Seasons 19 through 24 except for Season 22, and began co-hosting with Ribeiro in 2023. During the ‘GMA’ appearance, she also teased an upcoming theme night, saying, “The fashion is going to be really fun with one specific theme night. For me at least, I’m very excited.”

Many fans expected Shirley Ballas to join the Season 35 panel, but she will not be part of the upcoming installment. She played a key role as a judge on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ alongside her son, series pro Mark Ballas, and the spinoff will have a major impact on the new season. The winner of 'The Next Pro,' Adele Zaikman, has earned a place in the professional lineup and will soon be paired with a celebrity contestant.

The ballroom is BACK and we're more ready than ever to meet this season's new couples tomorrow 🤩 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/TDJJXv2gN0 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 2, 2026

The confirmed celebrity contestants so far include Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller, and Jackson Olson. Guillermo Rodriguez is also set to compete on the show and has been paired with reigning champion Witney Carson. The full cast and remaining partnerships will be unveiled on ‘GMA’ on September 2. Season 35 kicks off with new episodes on Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.