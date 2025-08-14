Gwen Stefani won’t be back on ‘The Voice’ this season — and the reason might surprise you

Gwen Stefani made her debut in 'The Voice' Season 7 and appeared on the show on and off until her last appearance in Season 26

With her bright lipsticks and over-the-top accessories, Gwen Stefani ruled fans' hearts from her debut in 'The Voice' Season 7 till her last appearance in Season 26. While fans are eagerly awaiting Stefani's return to the singing competition, it looks like it will not happen anytime soon. As per the latest reports, the singer is not returning to her coaching duties on 'The Voice,' Season 28 and the reason is quite understandable.

Gwen Stefani in a still from singing reality show 'The Voice' (Image Source: YouTube | The Voice)

Even though there’s no official explanation for Stefani's absence from the upcoming 'The Voice' season 28, hints suggest it may be tied to her music career. In recent months, she has been promoting her 2024 album 'Bouquet' and performing select shows over the summer. As she revealed on Instagram in July, her last music appearance was with husband Blake Shelton at the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John's, Canada. "St. John's CA, I'm coming for you July 27!!," she wrote, while adding, "Can't wait to sing with you gx," per Good Housekeeping.

Over the past year, Stefani has also been dedicating time to her personal life, balancing her role as a wife to former 'The Voice' coach Shelton and mother to her three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. She's offered a glimpse into "behind-the-scenes moments with her family at home," pointing out that she's firmly committed to focusing on her personal life and staying out of public attention.

In May, fans also saw her with her family when she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. While there is no firm reason behind Stefani's decision to not return to 'The Voice,' she's likely to return to the singing competition. Reportedly, Stefani recently celebrated her marriage anniversary with Shelton by posting a sweet Instagram tribute. In the short clip, Stefani and Shelton, whom she married in 2021 after meeting on 'The Voice' five years earlier, shared multiple kisses from moments throughout their relationship. The video further highlighted their amazing chemistry with their 2024 duet, 'Purple Irises,' playing in the background.

Stefani wrote a heartfelt caption, "Every day I thank God for you @blakeshelton. Happy anniversary. I love you so much." While the couple is still going strong, Stefani previously admitted she almost ended things early on. "There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you,'" she told People in November 2024. She further added, "This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or anything.' We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point," per E! News.

Despite her initial hesitation, Stefani and Shelton hit it off when they worked together in 2016, co-writing their country duet 'Go Ahead and Break My Heart' over the phone. "I think he really wanted to impress me because he doesn't really write songs as much as he used to," she said and added, "And I love writing songs. That’s everything to me. That's where I get my fulfillment."