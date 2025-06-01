Without Blake Shelton, Adam Levine thought his ‘Voice’ rival days were over — until this coach showed up

The banter, the digs, the instant chemistry — Adam Levine found a new Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ and he knew it instantly

NBC's 'The Voice' Season 27 recently concluded with Adam David taking home the victory. The season will be best remembered for Adam Levine's comeback after he left the show in 2019, as well as Kelsea Ballerini’s debut as a coach. While fans celebrated Levine’s stunning return, many missed his longtime frenemy and former playful rivalry with Blake Shelton. However, in a surprising turn of events, Ballerini stepped into Shelton's shoes and Levine said he knew it 'instantly.'

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine arrive at NBC's 'The Voice' red carpet event in Hollywood, California (Cover Image Source: WireImage | Photo by Gregg DeGuire)

Levine and Shelton's legendary rivalry once defined 'The Voice' through its first 16 seasons, but in a surprise twist, Ballerini has taken up that role in Season 27. Levine talked about his playful banter with Ballerini, saying, "We got along famously instantly — like a nice, friendly, sweet version of when I met Blake," as per People. Their bond solidified during the coaches' group performance with John Legend and Michael Bublé, where Levine admitted to sometimes pulling back emotionally, as he said, "I go in my feelings, go inside a bit." But Ballerini wasn’t having it.

Levine recalled, saying, "We did a take of this song for the coaches' performance, and then she looked up at me, and she'd be like, '‘Hey, are you going to pretend you like us?' And I thought that was so fucking funny and on point and great and just instant friendship, because I always love someone who's not afraid to give me a little bit of shit." Ballerini also admitted she was surprised by how quickly she hit it off with Levine, especially after Shelton warned her that the' Maroon 5' singer was "ruthless" and "mean." But Ballerini had a different experience, saying she found Levine to be "lovely" though that hasn't stopped her from poking fun at him.

Reportedly, during the Knockouts, Ballerini jokingly claimed she had never heard Levine's 'Harder to Breathe' when contestant Divighn performed it. In the Monday, April 14 episode, she mocked Levine's quirky way of praising a performance, saying, "As Adam would say, in very caveman terms, 'Big-time wow.'" The playful digs feel similar to the iconic Shelton-Levine banter from earlier seasons, and as one recap notes, it’s surprising that "it's coming from Kelsea Ballerini," rather than someone like Legend, especially given past rumors hinting that he might be Levine’s next rival, as per Cinemablend.

Notably, Levine had a typically hilarious reaction to the news that Shelton will return to perform during the Season 27 finale on Tuesday, May 20. Levine jokingly told E! News, "Boo! You hear me, Blake Shelton? Right now, do you hear me at home? I'm not excited that you're coming back and I don't like you." Levine was of course just teasing, staying true to the pair’s famously playful rivalry. As for whether Levine himself would return as coach beyond Season 27, he responded coyly, "Perhaps... Maybe... if they ask me." While Levine is not set to appear in 'The Voice' Season 28, his answer leaves the door wide open for his future appearances.