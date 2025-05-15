‘The Voice’ Super Save brought back 4 eliminated contestants — but some choices were quite surprising

With the introduction of Super Save, 'The Voice' Season 27 is on a roll these days. For the uninformed, on the Monday, May 5 episode of the competition, host Carson Daly revealed a major twist called the Super Save that allows each coach to bring back one additional artist, expanding the Top 8 to a Top 12, as per Good Housekeeping. However, before the coaches could reveal their picks, the episode ended on a cliffhanger. But the latest episode finally unveiled the names of the contestants, and it does have some surprising names.

Adam Levine attends NBC's 'The Voice' season 7 red carpet event in West Hollywood, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jason LaVeris)

During 'The Voice' Season 27's first live show on Monday, May 12, each coach, Adam Levine, Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Bublé, and John Legend, backed one artist after narrowing their teams to two, as per Nj.com. Team Adam chose Conor James, whereas Team Kelsea picked Jaelen Johnston. On the other hand, Team Bublé went with Kaiya Hamilton, and Team Legend selected Olivia Kuper Harris. The saved contestants then rejoined the competition alongside their teammates. For the uninformed, James will join Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell from Team Adam; Johnston will join Team Kelsea's Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise. Meanwhile, Team Bublé will be a three-member team with Jadyn Cree, Adam David, and Hamilton on their team. Team Legend also has three members, with Harris joining Bryson Battle and Renzo.

In the latest episode, Ballerini also performed her latest single, 'Baggage,' and on the other hand, Daly revealed the four contestants with enough support to sing for the Instant Save. Harris (Team Legend) performed 'Rainbow' by Kacey Musgraves, Adam David (Team Bublé) performed 'Lose Control' by Teddy Swims, Iris Herrera (Team Kelsea) sang 'Rocket Man' by Elton John, and Bryson Battle (Team Legend) rendered 'Talking to the Moon' by Bruno Mars, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Following the Instant Save voting window, David emerged as the fifth finalist. Unfortunately, the bottom four, Kaiya, Alanna, Kolby, and Conor, were eliminated and tied in 9th place overall.

Notably, before the grand finale of Season 27 of 'The Voice,' the next installment has already been announced, with Snoop Dogg confirmed as the first coach. The rapper will make his return after a one-season break as he previously coached in Season 26, finishing in fifth place. On Monday, May 12, NBC confirmed that Snoop Dogg will be joined by Bublé, along with Niall Horan and Reba McEntire, as per TV Insider. During the Season 26 finale, Snoop Dogg had teased his return, telling host Daly, "Man, this has been a great experience for me. I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

Reportedly, NBC also announced a multi-year deal with Snoop Dogg's production company, Death Row Pictures. He expressed his excitement, stating, "Not everyone has the courage and vision to see what Death Row Pictures can bring to the table... The Dogg has officially moved into the neighborhood, ya dig?" That said, the other announced coaches, Horan and McEntire, are also 'The Voice' veterans. Horan even secured victory in Seasons 23 and 24, and McEntire won Season 25.