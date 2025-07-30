'The Voice' Season 28 finally has a premiere date — and we’re loving every second of the coaches' reunion

Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are back in the coaches’ chairs for ‘The Voice’ Season 28

With the news of Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Michael Bublé set to grace the coaching panel in 'The Voice,' Season 28, the anticipation is mounting high. Promoted as the next big season of the hit singing competition, it promises more chair turns, confrontations, and unforgettable moments. Now officially slated for a fall 2025 release, season 28 finally has a premiere date, and it's safe to say the wait is getting harder than ever.

(L-R) Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Buble, Adam Levine, and John Legend in a production still from 'The Voice' Season 27 (Image Source: Instagram | @thevoice)

On Monday, July 28, NBC revealed via a behind-the-scenes Instagram video that coaches Horan, McEntire, Dogg, and Bublé are back on set filming blind auditions for the upcoming season. The video also confirmed the premiere date, revealing 'The Voice' Season 28 will debut on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Reportedly, the new lineup of coaches reunited on 'The Voice' set, bringing their usual playful energy and warmth. The behind-the-scenes video gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come, per Billboard. "We're so excited!" McEntire sang joyfully as she walked toward the set. Last season's winning coach, Bublé, couldn't help but admire her look, complimenting, "It's so good to be back. I'm so happy to be here with you," he said, as he leaned into a boom mic.

As hugs were exchanged with the crew and fellow coaches, McEntire beamed, "Got the band back!" And when Dogg wrapped her in a hug, she declared, "Now the party can start." Dogg, clearly looking forward to the talent ahead, said, "My ears are anxious to hear what they have to bring." But of course, no 'Voice' reunion is complete without a little teasing. Bublé pulled up his pant leg to reveal socks covered with McEntire's face and joked, "The finest socks ever. Look at how beautifully they're smiling at me." The announcement video can be seen brimming with coaches' chaotic chemistry.

As soon as the confirmation dropped, fans were seen celebrating in the comment section of the Instagram video. A comment read, "So happy to see my beautiful judges again!" while another added, "IM SOOO EXCITED! CANT wait!!" A fan remarked, "Time to update the app! Season 28 is gonna be lit!!! #TEAMNIALL is ready to win, again!" Another shared, "Lord, Have Mercy!!! It's on now!!! Counting the days till The Voice Season 28." The excitement was palpable, with another fan writing, "I JUST DROPPED MY PHONE AHH IM SO EXCITED."

Notably, season 28 promises to be one of the most entertaining and intense yet, packed with standout performances and the classic coach banter fans love. With such star-studded talent on the panel, the race for the crown is wide open, and the stakes have never felt higher, per NBC. As the coaches gear up to battle it out, viewers are in for a thrilling ride. One thing’s for sure: 'The Voice' Season 28 is ready to deliver on all fronts. The only question that stands tall is which coach will take the victory home?