'The Voice' Season 26 finalists: Full list of those who snagged celebrity teams and those who squeezed in
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 has returned, bringing incredible lineup of talent and vocal prowess that’ll have everyone scrambling to turn their chairs! This season, we’ve got country legend Reba McEntire and the fabulous Gwen Stefani teaming up with the charming crooner Michael Bublé, who’s making his coaching debut, alongside the ever-cool Snoop Dogg, our former Voice Mega Mentor. Last season’s champion, Asher HaVon, wowed us all under Reba's guidance, and now the competition is fierce as contestants battle for the coveted win. With the blind auditions wrapped up, let’s dive in and see which contestants snagged spots on each coach's team and how their choices could lead them to victory!
TEAM BUBLÉ
Cameron Wright
The judges turned instantly for Cameron Wright, who delivered a heartfelt performance of Barbra Streisand’s 'The Way We Were.' Notably, he was raised by a gospel-singing mother.
Kamila Kiehne
Kamila Kiehne, a 17-year-old musician from Los Lunas, became an overnight sensation with her captivating performance of "Black Velvet" by Alannah Myles.
Sofronio Vasquez
31-year-old Sofronio Vasquez from Mindanao, Philippines, left the judges in awe with his stirring rendition of 'I’m Going Down' by Mary J. Blige. Snoop Dogg was the first to turn his chair for Sofronio. The rapper fought hard for Sofronio's attention, but ultimately, he chose Michael as his coach.
Kiara Vega
Kiara Vega delivered a stunning performance for her first time on stage. The 18-year-old from Tampa, Florida, wowed everyone with her rendition of 'Amor Eterno' by Rocío Dúrcal, prompting both Michael and Snoop to turn their chairs almost simultaneously.
Mor Ilderton
20-year-old Mor Ilderton from Teays Valley, W.V., delivered a top-notch performance of 'Coal' by Dylan Gossett during his blind auditions.
Edward Preble
With his charming smile and a dapper suit, 19-year-old Edward Preble from Fernandina Beach, Florida, came fully prepared for his performance. He sang 'Luck Be a Lady' from Guys and Dolls.
Jeremy Beloate
25-year-old Jeremy Beloate from Memphis, Tennessee, came in strong with his powerful version of 'Heartbreak Anniversary' by Giveon. The judges took a moment to absorb his performance before turning their chairs.
J Paul
J Paul delivered a bold performance as he sang 'I Keep Forgetting (Every Time You're Near)' by Michael McDonald. The 37-year-old from Washington, D.C., had the judges rising from their chairs, eager for him to join their team.
Jamison Puckett
Who could deny that Jamison Puckett wowed everyone with his spectacular performance of 'Faithfully' by Journey? The 34-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, seemed well-suited to be everyone’s toughest competition.
Shye
Another strong contender joining Michael's team is 17-year-old Shye from Glen Cove, N.Y. She sang 'Superman (It's Not Easy)' by Five For Fighting.
Cassidy Lee and Torion Sellers
Cassidy Lee with 'You’re No Good' and Torion Sellers with 'There Goes My Baby earn their spots on Team Michael with captivating performances.
TEAM GWEN
Jan Dan
29-year-old Jan Dan from Newark, N.J., delivered a stellar performance of 'Almost Doesn’t Count' by Brandy, securing his spot on Gwen's team.
Sydney Sterlace
Sydney Sterlace's breathtaking rendition of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo truly made an impression. But what really caught everyone’s attention was her age; at just 15 years old, the talented singer from Buffalo, N.Y., is already emerging as a serious contender for 'The Voice' title.
Felsmere
33-year-old Felsmere from Vero Beach, Florida sang '(She's) Some Kind of Wonderful' by Soul Brothers Six on her blind audition.
Rowdy Shea
Rowdy Shea made his mark with 'You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This' by Toby Keith. He is only 23 years old and hails from Bowling Green, K.Y.
Austyns Stancil
Austyn Stancil, 34, had everyone grooving with his charming performance of 'OOO Baby Baby' by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. He hails from Oakland, California
Jaylen Dunham
Another young contestant, Jaylen Dunham, 14, from Charlotte, N.C., shocked everyone with her impressive vocal range while performing 'Listen' by Beyoncé—earning a much-deserved Coach Replay Button.
Frankie Torres
Frankie Torres, 24 from Minnetonka, Minnesota performed 'Magic Man' by Heart.
Sloane Simon
Joining Gwen's team is another young contestant, Sloane Simon, 19, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her performance of 'Unwritten' by Natasha Bedingfield showcased her strong vocals.
Gabrielle Zabosky
25-year-old Gabrielle Zabosky from Oxford, Pennsylvania, made a lasting impression with her powerful rendition of 'Mr. Know It All' by Kelly Clarkson.
Beya
Beya's beautiful rendition of 'Our Day Will Come' won over Coach Gwen.
Camryn Brooks
Camryn Brooks delivered a performance of 'Light On' that appeared too good to be true, earning four chair turns from the judges.
Kay Sabil
Kay Sabil delivered her own version of 'From The Start.'
Cozy Len and Jose Luis
Cozy Len and Jose Luis with their performance of 'I’ll Make Love to You and 'Traitor' respectively led them to join Gwen's team.
TEAM REBA
Danny Joseph
'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph sang 'I Put A Spell On You' by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. He is 37 years old from Dallas, Texas.
Kendall Eugene
37-year-old Kendall Eugene Fort Worth, Texas sang 'Don’t Think Jesus' by Morgan Wallen and earned a Coach Replay Button.
Tanner Frick
'The Voice' season 26 featured 26-year-old Tanner Frink from Manchester, Tenn., who delivered a stunning performance of 'Thought You Should Know' by Morgan Wallen.
323, Jacob, Jonathan, Kinsley
Surprising everyone, the singing trio of Jacob (18), Jonathan (33), and Kinsley (24) from Tallahassee, Florida, performed the iconic song '(You Drive Me) Crazy' by Britney Spears.
Creigh Riepe
32-year-old Creigh Riepe from Charlotte Court House, Virginia, delivered a heartfelt performance of 'Beautiful Things' by Benson Boone.
Adam Bohanan
At 40 years old, Adam Bohanan from Minneapolis, Minnesota, tried his luck and secured a spot on Reba's team with his performance of 'Home' by Marc Broussard.
Tate Renner
24-year-old Tate Renner from Nashville, Tennessee, delivered a chair-turning performance of 'Hurricane' by Band of Heathens.
Jaukeem Fortson
At just 13 years old, Jaukeem Fortson's powerful performance of 'Easy on Me' by Adele earned him a spot on Reba's team and in the competition to become the next winner of 'The Voice.'
Kevin James Graham
33-year-old Kevin James Graham from Boston, Massachusetts shocks judges with his phenomenal performance of 'Stay With Me' by Faces.
Deon Jones
Deon Jones delivered one of the most electrifying performances of 'Little Ghetto Boy.'
Lauren-Michael Sellers
Lauren-Michael Sellers cements her place on 'The Voice' season 26 with a captivating performance of 'Oceans (Where Feet May Fail).'
Tsola
Tsola did an eye-catching cover of 'On My Mama' by Victoria Monét on 'The Voice' Season 26.
Katie O and Alison Elena
Katie O and Alison Elena round out Reba's team, bringing her roster to a full 14 members.
TEAM SNOOP
Jake Tankersley
Jake Tankersley earns a four-chair turn with his captivating cover of Zach Bryan. Notably, he is a father of four.
MisterMoon
MisterMoon vows everyone with their stellar performance of 'Deeper Well.'
Torre Blake
Torre Blake delivers a flawless rendition of Erykah Badu's 'On & On.'
Michael Alexandersson
Michael Alexandersson looked like a star when he performed 'Ain't That a Kick In the Head.'
ChrisDeo
ChrisDeo charmed everyone with her performance of 'I Won't Give Up.'
Christina Eagle
Christina Eagle performed 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' snagging a position in Snoop's team.
DREION
DREION's high notes make him a strong contender in the singing competition. He performed 'Shining Star' and got four chair turns.
Eliza Pryor
Eliza Pryor does a phenomenal rendition of 'Linger,' grabbing Snoop's attention.
Gail Bliss
Gail Bliss's performance of 'If It Hadn't Been For Love' is truly eye-catching.
Mary McAvoy
Mary McAvoy truly charms everyone with her powerful performance of 'Say You Love Me.
Georgia Starnes
Georgia Starnes performs Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes' during The Voice Blind Auditions, earning a four-chair turn.
Brad Sample
Brad Sample performed The Box Tops' 'The Letter.'
Mikaela Ayira
Mikaela Ayira picks Snoop Dogg after her phenomenal performance.
Suede Lacy
From Dallas, Texas, 29-year-old Suede Lacy performed 'Redbone.'
Watch 'The Voice' on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC to find out every week throughout Season 26.