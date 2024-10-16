'The Voice' Season 26 finalists: Full list of those who snagged celebrity teams and those who squeezed in

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Voice' Season 26 has returned, bringing incredible lineup of talent and vocal prowess that’ll have everyone scrambling to turn their chairs! This season, we’ve got country legend Reba McEntire and the fabulous Gwen Stefani teaming up with the charming crooner Michael Bublé, who’s making his coaching debut, alongside the ever-cool Snoop Dogg, our former Voice Mega Mentor. Last season’s champion, Asher HaVon, wowed us all under Reba's guidance, and now the competition is fierce as contestants battle for the coveted win. With the blind auditions wrapped up, let’s dive in and see which contestants snagged spots on each coach's team and how their choices could lead them to victory!

TEAM BUBLÉ

Cameron Wright

The judges turned instantly for Cameron Wright, who delivered a heartfelt performance of Barbra Streisand’s 'The Way We Were.' Notably, he was raised by a gospel-singing mother.

Cameron Wright

Kamila Kiehne

Kamila Kiehne, a 17-year-old musician from Los Lunas, became an overnight sensation with her captivating performance of "Black Velvet" by Alannah Myles.

Kamila Kiehne

Sofronio Vasquez

31-year-old Sofronio Vasquez from Mindanao, Philippines, left the judges in awe with his stirring rendition of 'I’m Going Down' by Mary J. Blige. Snoop Dogg was the first to turn his chair for Sofronio. The rapper fought hard for Sofronio's attention, but ultimately, he chose Michael as his coach.

Sofronio Vasquez

Kiara Vega

Kiara Vega delivered a stunning performance for her first time on stage. The 18-year-old from Tampa, Florida, wowed everyone with her rendition of 'Amor Eterno' by Rocío Dúrcal, prompting both Michael and Snoop to turn their chairs almost simultaneously.

Kiara Vega

Mor Ilderton

20-year-old Mor Ilderton from Teays Valley, W.V., delivered a top-notch performance of 'Coal' by Dylan Gossett during his blind auditions.

Mor Ilderton

Edward Preble

With his charming smile and a dapper suit, 19-year-old Edward Preble from Fernandina Beach, Florida, came fully prepared for his performance. He sang 'Luck Be a Lady' from Guys and Dolls.

Edward Preble

Jeremy Beloate

25-year-old Jeremy Beloate from Memphis, Tennessee, came in strong with his powerful version of 'Heartbreak Anniversary' by Giveon. The judges took a moment to absorb his performance before turning their chairs.

Jeremy Beloate

J Paul

J Paul delivered a bold performance as he sang 'I Keep Forgetting (Every Time You're Near)' by Michael McDonald. The 37-year-old from Washington, D.C., had the judges rising from their chairs, eager for him to join their team.

J Paul

Jamison Puckett

Who could deny that Jamison Puckett wowed everyone with his spectacular performance of 'Faithfully' by Journey? The 34-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee, seemed well-suited to be everyone’s toughest competition.

Jamison Puckett

Shye

Another strong contender joining Michael's team is 17-year-old Shye from Glen Cove, N.Y. She sang 'Superman (It's Not Easy)' by Five For Fighting.

Shye

Cassidy Lee and Torion Sellers

Cassidy Lee with 'You’re No Good' and Torion Sellers with 'There Goes My Baby earn their spots on Team Michael with captivating performances.

Cassidy Lee and Torion Sellers

TEAM GWEN

Jan Dan

29-year-old Jan Dan from Newark, N.J., delivered a stellar performance of 'Almost Doesn’t Count' by Brandy, securing his spot on Gwen's team.

Jan Dan

Sydney Sterlace

Sydney Sterlace's breathtaking rendition of 'Drivers License' by Olivia Rodrigo truly made an impression. But what really caught everyone’s attention was her age; at just 15 years old, the talented singer from Buffalo, N.Y., is already emerging as a serious contender for 'The Voice' title.

Sydney Sterlace

Felsmere

33-year-old Felsmere from Vero Beach, Florida sang '(She's) Some Kind of Wonderful' by Soul Brothers Six on her blind audition.

Felsmere

Rowdy Shea

Rowdy Shea made his mark with 'You Shouldn't Kiss Me Like This' by Toby Keith. He is only 23 years old and hails from Bowling Green, K.Y.

Rowdy Shea

Austyns Stancil

Austyn Stancil, 34, had everyone grooving with his charming performance of 'OOO Baby Baby' by Smokey Robinson and The Miracles. He hails from Oakland, California

Austyns Stancil

Jaylen Dunham

Another young contestant, Jaylen Dunham, 14, from Charlotte, N.C., shocked everyone with her impressive vocal range while performing 'Listen' by Beyoncé—earning a much-deserved Coach Replay Button.

Jaylen Dunham

Frankie Torres

Frankie Torres, 24 from Minnetonka, Minnesota performed 'Magic Man' by Heart.

Frankie Torres

Sloane Simon

Joining Gwen's team is another young contestant, Sloane Simon, 19, from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her performance of 'Unwritten' by Natasha Bedingfield showcased her strong vocals.

Sloane Simon

Gabrielle Zabosky

25-year-old Gabrielle Zabosky from Oxford, Pennsylvania, made a lasting impression with her powerful rendition of 'Mr. Know It All' by Kelly Clarkson.

Gabrielle Zabosky

Beya

Beya's beautiful rendition of 'Our Day Will Come' won over Coach Gwen.

Beya

Camryn Brooks

Camryn Brooks delivered a performance of 'Light On' that appeared too good to be true, earning four chair turns from the judges.

Camryn Brooks

Kay Sabil

Kay Sabil delivered her own version of 'From The Start.'

Kay Sabil

Cozy Len and Jose Luis

Cozy Len and Jose Luis with their performance of 'I’ll Make Love to You and 'Traitor' respectively led them to join Gwen's team.

Cozy Len and Jose Luis

TEAM REBA

Danny Joseph

'The Voice' Season 26 singer Danny Joseph sang 'I Put A Spell On You' by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins. He is 37 years old from Dallas, Texas.

Danny Joseph

Kendall Eugene

37-year-old Kendall Eugene Fort Worth, Texas sang 'Don’t Think Jesus' by Morgan Wallen and earned a Coach Replay Button.

Kendall Eugene

Tanner Frick

'The Voice' season 26 featured 26-year-old Tanner Frink from Manchester, Tenn., who delivered a stunning performance of 'Thought You Should Know' by Morgan Wallen.

Tanner Frick

323, Jacob, Jonathan, Kinsley

Surprising everyone, the singing trio of Jacob (18), Jonathan (33), and Kinsley (24) from Tallahassee, Florida, performed the iconic song '(You Drive Me) Crazy' by Britney Spears.

323, Jacob, Jonathan, Kinsley

Creigh Riepe

32-year-old Creigh Riepe from Charlotte Court House, Virginia, delivered a heartfelt performance of 'Beautiful Things' by Benson Boone.

Creigh Riepe

Adam Bohanan

At 40 years old, Adam Bohanan from Minneapolis, Minnesota, tried his luck and secured a spot on Reba's team with his performance of 'Home' by Marc Broussard.

Adam Bohanan

Tate Renner

24-year-old Tate Renner from Nashville, Tennessee, delivered a chair-turning performance of 'Hurricane' by Band of Heathens.

Tate Renner

Jaukeem Fortson

At just 13 years old, Jaukeem Fortson's powerful performance of 'Easy on Me' by Adele earned him a spot on Reba's team and in the competition to become the next winner of 'The Voice.'

Jaukeem Fortson

Kevin James Graham

33-year-old Kevin James Graham from Boston, Massachusetts shocks judges with his phenomenal performance of 'Stay With Me' by Faces.

Kevin James Graham

Deon Jones

Deon Jones delivered one of the most electrifying performances of 'Little Ghetto Boy.'

Deon Jones

Lauren-Michael Sellers

Lauren-Michael Sellers cements her place on 'The Voice' season 26 with a captivating performance of 'Oceans (Where Feet May Fail).'

Lauren-Michael Sellers

Tsola

Tsola did an eye-catching cover of 'On My Mama' by Victoria Monét on 'The Voice' Season 26.

Tsola

(@nbc)

Katie O and Alison Elena

Katie O and Alison Elena round out Reba's team, bringing her roster to a full 14 members.

(@nbc)

TEAM SNOOP

Jake Tankersley

Jake Tankersley earns a four-chair turn with his captivating cover of Zach Bryan. Notably, he is a father of four.

Jake Tankersley

MisterMoon

MisterMoon vows everyone with their stellar performance of 'Deeper Well.'

MisterMoon

Torre Blake

Torre Blake delivers a flawless rendition of Erykah Badu's 'On & On.'

Torre Blake

Michael Alexandersson

Michael Alexandersson looked like a star when he performed 'Ain't That a Kick In the Head.'

Michael Alexandersson

ChrisDeo

ChrisDeo charmed everyone with her performance of 'I Won't Give Up.'

ChrisDeo

Christina Eagle

Christina Eagle performed 'Wildflowers and Wild Horses' snagging a position in Snoop's team.

Christina Eagle

DREION

DREION's high notes make him a strong contender in the singing competition. He performed 'Shining Star' and got four chair turns.

DREION

Eliza Pryor

Eliza Pryor does a phenomenal rendition of 'Linger,' grabbing Snoop's attention.

Eliza Pryor

Gail Bliss

Gail Bliss's performance of 'If It Hadn't Been For Love' is truly eye-catching.

Gail Bliss

Mary McAvoy

Mary McAvoy truly charms everyone with her powerful performance of 'Say You Love Me.

Mary McAvoy

Georgia Starnes

Georgia Starnes performs Sam Smith's 'Too Good at Goodbyes' during The Voice Blind Auditions, earning a four-chair turn.

Georgia Starnes

Brad Sample

Brad Sample performed The Box Tops' 'The Letter.'

Brad Sample

Mikaela Ayira

Mikaela Ayira picks Snoop Dogg after her phenomenal performance.

Mikaela Ayira

Suede Lacy

From Dallas, Texas, 29-year-old Suede Lacy performed 'Redbone.'

Suede Lacy

