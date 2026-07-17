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Chloe Fineman confirms ‘Saturday Night Live’ exit after seven seasons: ‘It’s cliche to…’

Chloe Fineman's heartfelt message explains why she's leaving ‘SNL’ after Season 51
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A screengrab of Chloe Fineman taken from an 'SNL' episode (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @SaturdayNightLive)
A screengrab of Chloe Fineman taken from an 'SNL' episode (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @SaturdayNightLive)

A familiar face is saying goodbye to Studio 8H. Chloe Fineman, one of ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ most recognizable cast members in recent years, has officially announced that she is leaving NBC's long-running sketch comedy series after spending seven seasons making viewers laugh. The news was first reported by Deadline before Fineman confirmed it herself with a heartfelt message via Instagram. Fineman first took the stage on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in September 2019 as a featured player during the show's 45th season. Just two years later, she earned a promotion to repertory status, becoming one of the core members of the cast. Over the following seasons, she built a reputation as one of the show's strongest impressionists, frequently transforming into personalities from Hollywood, politics, and pop culture with uncanny accuracy.

Chloe Fineman as First Lady Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during 'Saturday Night Live' 'White House Makeover' sketch (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Nora Rockwell)
Chloe Fineman as First Lady Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump during 'Saturday Night Live' 'White House Makeover' sketch (Image Source: NBC | Photo by Nora Rockwell)

Now, after seven years on the iconic sketch series, the comedian has decided it's time to close that chapter. Alongside a collection of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from her years at ‘SNL’, Fineman reflected on her journey. “After 7 wonderful seasons at ‘SNL’ I have decided it's time for my next chapter,” she wrote. “It's cliche to say this but working at ‘SNL’ has been the greatest privilege of my life.” The announcement did not come as a complete surprise to longtime followers of the show. Successful ‘Saturday Night Live’ performers often move on after completing their initial seven-year contracts, using the series as a launchpad for careers in film, television, and streaming projects. Even so, seeing another veteran cast member leave always marks the end of an era for fans who have watched them grow on the show.

Fineman admitted that the decision was far from easy, even if it felt like the right one. “It's really hard to leave ‘SNL’ but it does feel like the right time,” she shared. “I'm going to miss it a lot. But the people who work there are my family and that place is my home, and I know I'll never be too far away.” Fineman's departure also alters the show's cast lineup. During Season 51, she became the longest-serving female cast member after the exits of Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner last summer. Fortunately for her fans, Fineman's next project may already be lined up. According to Deadline, she is currently in negotiations to join Netflix's upcoming drama series ‘Myron Bolitar’, which is based on Harlan Coben's bestselling novels. Sources told the outlet that Fineman is expected to appear alongside Colin Woodell, KJ Apa, and Diane Guerrero if the deal is finalized.

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