‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 just found its Aphrodite in a ‘Saturday Night Live’ star, and she’s a flawless fit

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 will release on Wednesday, December 10

The Demi-god chaos is about to spice up as 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 has finally cast its Aphrodite. While the Disney+ drama is gearing up for the Season 2 release on Wednesday, December 10, the filming for Season 3 is already underway. Based on the bestselling novel 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians' by Rick Riordan, Season 3 has already roped in Dafne Keen and Saara Chaudry for significant roles. However, now the news about a 'Saturday Night Live' star joining as Aphrodite is making the wait harder than expected.

(L-R) A still of Aryan Simhadr, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Walker Scobell from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (Image Source: Disney | Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

The actress in discussion is Kate McKinnon, who joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 as Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, who has the ability to shift her appearance according to the observer. Notably, Aphrodite must ensure Percy (Walker Scobell) understands the power and significance of love before aiding his quest, as per Variety. McKinnon, who is a two-time Emmy winner best known for her decade on 'Saturday Night Live' (2012–2022), has starred in films like 'Bombshell,' 'Ghostbusters' (2016), and 'The Spy Who Dumped Me.' Recently seen as Weird Barbie in 'Barbie' (2023) and Carole Baskin in 'Joe vs. Carole,' she'll next appear in Andrew Stanton’s Hulu sci-fi film 'In the Blink of an Eye.'

As per reports, 'the TV adaptation of Riordan's popular book series, 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians,' is co-created by Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, who serves as showrunner with Dan Shotz. The series' executive producers include Riordan, Steinberg, Shotz, and others like Craig Silverstein and James Bobin. The main cast features Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.

Season 3 is expanding its world with exciting new additions. Alongside returning heroes Percy, Annabeth, and Grover, the season will introduce Bianca and Nico Di Angelo, the mysterious children of Hades, portrayed by Olive Abercrombie and Levi Chrisopulos. Joining them are Keen as Artemis, the fierce goddess of the hunt and moon, and Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, her loyal immortal lieutenant and daughter of Atlas.

Their arrival marks a darker, more mythic turn in Percy's journey as he faces new gods, monsters, and moral tests in the upcoming season. 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 is currently in production, with filming having begun in August 2025, about a year after Season 2 wrapped. The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, as per Deadline.