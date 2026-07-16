‘13 Going on 30’ reboot adds Jessica Alba, Emily Bader and more to stacked Netflix cast

Jessica Alba and Emily Bader are set to lead Netflix’s ‘13 Going on 30’ reboot, with Jennifer Garner executive producing.

Netflix has expanded the cast of its ‘13 Going on 30’ reboot, adding Jessica Alba, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky to the film, led by Emily Bader and Logan Lerman. Netflix revealed additional cast members in a Tudum update published on Thursday, while Deadline reported that Adeline Rudolph is also attached to the project. Production began in Los Angeles in June. Deadline reported that Emily Bader will lead the new version after working with director Brett Haley on Netflix’s ‘People We Meet on Vacation.’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 08: Logan Lerman attends the Los Angeles special screening of Sony Pictures Classics' "Oh, Hi!" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 08, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Logan Lerman will star opposite her, although Netflix has not confirmed the names or backgrounds of their characters. His recent television work includes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’. Alba joined the project after executive producing and starring in Netflix’s ‘Trigger Warning,’ while her role in the reboot has not been disclosed. Ortega, Meadows, and Bucatinsky were announced on Thursday, one day after Deadline reported Alba’s casting.

Jennifer Garner praises Emily Bader for stepping into the role of Jenna Rink (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, JB Lacroix/WireImage)

Ortega has recently appeared in ‘Ghosts’ and ‘Big Mistakes,’ while Meadows is known for ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and ‘Peacemaker.’ Bucatinsky has appeared in ‘The Comeback’ and ‘Hacks.’ Furthermore, Rudolph is among the cast members already attached to the film, but Netflix has not shared details about any of the supporting roles. Jennifer Garner starred as the adult Jenna Rink in the 2004 film and will now serve as an executive producer on the reboot.

Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink reacts after waking up in her 30-year-old body in ‘13 Going on 30’ (Image Source: Columbia Pictures)

Netflix has not announced that she will appear on screen, and there is no confirmed return for Mark Ruffalo or Judy Greer. The original film followed a 13-year-old girl who wished to be 30 and woke up in her adult life, where she tried to understand her career, friendships, and her relationship with her childhood friend, Matt. The film earned about $96 million worldwide and later received a stage musical adaptation that premiered at Manchester Opera House.

Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink and Judy Greer as Lucy Wyman attend a party in ‘13 Going on 30’ (Image Source: Columbia Pictures)

Haley told Netflix Tudum on July 16 that “stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility” because of the original film’s connection with viewers. He also said Garner’s involvement as an executive producer was meaningful to the new production. Haley is reuniting with Bader after ‘People We Meet on Vacation,’ which spent four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies list and entered the Top 10 in 92 countries. He described Bader and Lerman as “a magical pairing” while discussing the two leads. Netflix is describing the project as a reimagining, but it has not released an official plot summary.

Christa B Allen as young Jenna Rink and Sean Marquette as young Matt Flamhaff examine a model dream house in ‘13 Going on 30’ (Image Source: Columbia Pictures)

Hannah Marks wrote the screenplay, with Flora Greeson handling revisions. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing, while Garner is part of an executive producing group that also includes Donna Roth, Susan Arnold, Scott Hemming, Alyssa Altman, Marks, Gina Matthews, and Ted Gidlow. The ‘13 Going on 30’ reboot does not have a release date at this stage. Netflix has also not shared first-look footage or confirmed how closely the story will follow the 2004 film. For now, the cast and creative team are the main confirmed details, with filming already underway in Los Angeles. Information about the characters, plot, and Netflix release date remains pending.