Stephen Colbert audience boos after Jon Hamm recalled meeting Donald Trump at SNL afterparty

"I had forgotten who the host was," said Jon Hamm while recalling an unpleasant encounter with Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is not exactly a well-regarded name, a fact which was once again established in 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' During his appearance on the talk show, actor Jon Hamm recounted his experience with Trump at a 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty. However, as Hamm revealed, the party was intended for the real estate mogul, and the studio audience made their disapproval evident. In addition, Hamm also recalled Bill O'Reilly's attendance at the gathering, and the details are worth discussing.

Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly attend the game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on November 30, 2014, in New York City. (Image Source: Photo by Elsa | Getty Images)

The popular Hollywood star Hamm recalled an uncomfortable encounter with Trump at a 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty, revealing that he instantly regretted attending once he realized who was hosting the event, as per The Things. "I had forgotten who the host was. That host became the 45th President of the United States," Hamm told Stephan Colbert, prompting boos from the audience. Hamm further revealed that Trump was accompanied by Bill O'Reilly, to which Colbert quipped, "A bouquet of douche, that is."

Describing Trump's behavior, Hamm noted there were a lot of "chest out moves" and even shared how the president attempted to intimidate him with a handshake. "He shook my hand and tried to get me off balance," Hamm said, but found the attempt laughable given his own height. He further added, "You're not going to get me off my pins." Ultimately, Hamm admitted he made a quick exit from the party, keeping his interaction with Trump brief. Fans also shared their opinions about Hamm and Trump's unlikely meeting in the comments section of the YouTube video.

A comment reads, "That BS of 'that off-putting handshake' from Trump—glad someone is talking about it!" One person wrote, "Donald Trump + Bill O'Reilly = A Bouquet of Douche. Brilliant!" Another reads, "Ha! Now, I finally understand why Trump is constantly hate-tweeting SNL. He thought he was one of them. Like pals, but nope! Hahaha!" Meanwhile, another remarked, "He's a funny guy! And he mentioned that Trump intentionally shakes hands by pulling people off balance, which sounds really sociopathic to me. He's always and forever looking for ways to get an advantage over others, no matter who they are or how unthreatening they are. Rude!" Another said, "Lose their blank straps," lol great dig at Trump."

Pro tip: If you have to tell others you're an alpha... you're not. https://t.co/OwI6WYafwj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 15, 2017

Notably, Hamm had recalled his uncomfortable encounter with Trump and O'Reilly in another interview, criticizing their attempts to assert dominance. "They're both tall dudes. And I'm a tall dude. And they both do that tall dude thing, which is to try to intimidate you. And it doesn't work on me," Hamm stated, as reported by The Irish Star. "I'm like, 'I'm as alpha as you. Let's go. You're not going to chest-bump me.' It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I've ever stayed at an SNL after-party." Following the interview’s publication in The New York Times, Donald Trump Jr. took to social media to mock Hamm, further fueling the tension. He wrote on X, "Pro tip: If you have to tell others you're an alpha...you're not."