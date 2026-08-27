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Why was Julianna missing from ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion? Contestant skips special after bold claims

Contestant Abby criticizes Juliana’s actions during the ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ reunion, claiming that her trust was broken
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Juliana from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A still of Juliana from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

'Let's Marry Harry' reunion just released on Netflix, and it is safe to say the audience is shook. There were many revelations; however, there were some disappointments as well. The fans never found out who Harry was dating now, and one important contestant was a no-show. The contestant was none other than Juliana Melchor. Juliana had already confirmed her absence on her social media with a carousel of photos. The first picture in the carousel features overlay text stating, "Are you at the reunion? me." The carousel showed her enjoying time with her new beau and indulging in self-care. She captioned the post with, "We love this chapter." It seems that the account manager does not want to rehash the past and is content in her present life. Hence, she skipped the reunion, which was filmed on August 24, according to TMZ

A still of Juliana from 'Let's Marry Harry'
A still of Juliana from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Fans had been speculating about the missing member since Harry teased it on social media, and were disappointed to discover it was Juliana, as she was a big part of the show. For those unaware, she and Harry had a deep connection. Despite the instant chemistry, Harry had some reservations, as he felt that his toxic side was coming out with her. At one point, he also told her, 'I love you.' Eventually, though, Harry eliminated her in the fifth episode, claiming that he never really meant his 'I love you,' and said it only because he was under pressure. Juliana also had her fair share of drama with other contestants. A lot of the drama also spilled into the outside world. Juliana posted a now-deleted video claiming that Harry slept with two women after she left the show, according to E! News. The first one was Amber, as revealed on the show. Nobody knew about the other one. 

A still of Juliana and Harry from 'Let's Marry Harry'
A still of Juliana and Harry from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

The revelation was taken as disrespectful by many contestants who felt there was no need to bring another woman's liaisons under the spotlight when she did not end up with Harry. Juliana also posted a TikTok asking people to be kind to the cast. Emma criticized her with a video of her own stating, "Imagine making a video asking everyone to be nice to you and then airing someone else's very private business that was not your story to share immediately after." Social media activity made it clear that Abby was the second woman. Abby was also asked about the alleged encounter during the reunion. "I can only speak for myself; I wanted a little bit of closet time," the 24-year-old confirmed at the event. 

A still of Abby from 'Let's Marry Harry'
A still of Abby from 'Let's Marry Harry' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Abby also blasted Juliana for putting the information out there. "I'm pissed that Juliana went to social media hinting that there was multiple girls that he slept with that night," Abby explained. "I was the one who told her at my house in Louisiana, friend to friend, 'This is what happened with me and Harry that night.'" It was evident that there was a lot of unfinished business regarding Juliana, and hence unfortunate that she could not make it to the reunion. All episodes of 'Let's Marry Harry' are currently streaming on Netflix

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