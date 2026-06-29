'Wednesday' Season 3 reportedly pauses filming after 'Casino Royale' star suffers injury

'Wednesday' Season 3 production reportedly halted midway after a "nasty accident" involving 'Casino Royale' star.

'Wednesday' Season 3 has reportedly hit an unexpected hurdle during production, leaving fans wondering what caused the sudden disruption on set. The Netflix series, which has been filming near Dublin, Ireland, was said to have paused work earlier this month, though official details remain scarce. Netflix has not commented on the situation so far. According to The Sun, Eva Green, known for her role as Vesper Lynd in 'Casino Royale,' sustained a leg injury while filming.

Eva Green attends the Giorgio Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

The outlet claimed she was taken to a hospital for treatment right after the incident. A source told the publication, "This was really nasty. Eva sustained an injury and was clearly in pain, and producers were taking no chances," adding that medics were called to the set and production had to be rearranged while she recovered. The report did not clarify how the injury occurred or whether it would have a long-term impact on the filming schedule of 'Wednesday' Season 3.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in 'Wednesday' (Cover image credit: Netflix | Photo by Helen Sloane)

Netflix and Green have not issued official statements, leaving the extent of the disruption unclear. However, the reported pause has drawn attention because of Green’s significant role in the upcoming season. This is not the first time 'Wednesday' has faced a production pause. In 2023, work on Season 2 was delayed because of the Hollywood writers’ strike, which affected several film and TV productions at the time. The show also went through a cast change when Thora Birch, who was set to play Tamara Novak, left the series due to a family illness. Her character was later removed from the season. Green is set to play Aunt Ophelia Frump, a character teased heavily in the Season 2 finale. Ophelia is Morticia Addams’ sister and was previously described as troubled after being committed to Willow Hill psychiatric hospital.

The finale revealed she was being held inside a cell in Hester’s mansion, with a chilling moment showing her writing "Wednesday must die" in blood on the wall. This ominous message sets her up as a major threat to Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams. Her casting, confirmed last November, marked one of the biggest additions to the series. At the time, Green said she was "thrilled" to join the show’s "deliciously dark and witty world" and teased bringing her own "touch of cuckoo-ness" to the Addams family. Season 2 had already expanded the cast with names like Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, and Lady Gaga.

A screenshot of Ophelia (played by Eva Green) in 'Wednesday' (Cover image credit: Netflix | Photo by Helen Sloane)

'Wednesday' stars Ortega in the lead role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams. The ensemble also includes Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, and Fred Armisen. Earlier this year, Doohan said filming for Season 3 would take place in Dublin and could last seven to eight months, though no official premiere date has been announced. The reported pause comes as 'Wednesday' continues to be one of Netflix’s biggest hits. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series has steadily expanded its Addams Family mythology, with Aunt Ophelia expected to play a key role in the next chapter. For now, Green is reportedly recovering, and fans will have to wait for official confirmation on whether the incident will affect the show’s timeline or release schedule.